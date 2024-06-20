Queen's Club Championships 2024: Andy Murray Retires Injured From Jordan Thompson Second-Round Clash

Andy Murray's likely final appearance at the Queen's Club Championships ended in disappointment on Wednesday as he was forced to retire from his second-round match against Jordan Thompson. (More Tennis News)
Murray beat Alexei Popyri in his 1,000th match on the ATP Tour on Monday to tee up his contest with Thompson, who broke the Scot's serve in the very first game.
Five-time Queen's champion Murray looked uncomfortable right from the off and asked for a medical timeout after holding in the third game, receiving treatment on his back and hip.
He attempted to continue but had to retire just two games later, giving a rueful look as he waved farewell to the crowd.
Murray has repeatedly said he is likely to retire later this year, though he has expressed a wish to play at both Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Paris, for which he was included in Team GB's squad on Monday.
Wimbledon begins on July 1, with Murray hoping to appear at a fourth straight edition of the competition he has won twice, after sitting out the 2018 and 2019 tournaments.