Tennis

Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement

Swiatek asserted her dominance early on, racing into a 3-0 lead and remained in control for the rest of the first set, with Collins no match for the Pole

Iga-Swiatek-Paris-Olympics
Iga Swiatek booked her place in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics.
info_icon

Iga Swiatek edged past Danielle Collins to book her place in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The top-ranked seed was pushed all the way by her American opponent, but came through a third-set decider to win 6-1 2-6 4-1 after Collins was forced to retire. 

Swiatek asserted her dominance early on, racing into a 3-0 lead and remained in control for the rest of the first set, with Collins no match for the Pole. 

However, Collins started with a three-game lead of her own in the second set, looking a completely different player to the one who first stepped out on Court Suzanne Lenglen. 

The world number one did have two chances at 5-2 down to put the pressure back on her opponent, but Collins remained composed to take the game to a deciding third set. 

Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot to Wang Xiyu of China during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. - (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek’s Quest For Roland Garros Glory Continues With Quarterfinals Berth

BY Associated Press

But Swiatek would find her rhythm once again, racing into a four-game lead as Collins took a medical timeout off-court. 

The American would emerge back on court to win her first game of the set but retired immediately after, handing the win to her opponent. 

Swiatek will continue her quest for a fifth success at Roland-Garros on Thursday where she will face Zheng Qinwen, who beat Angelique Kerber. 

Data Debrief: Swiatek marches on, just

Swiatek's love affair on the clay courts in the French capital continued, but it did not come without its nervy moments. 

Despite dominating the opening set, Collins was impressive with her serve, scoring seven aces in the contest compared to Swiatek's two. 

Swiatek's triumph saw her become the first Polish player in history to reach the Olympics semi-finals in the singles.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  2. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
Football News
  1. Brentford's Igor Thiago Ruled Out Until Late 2024 Due To Meniscus Injury
  2. 'Biggest Loss Of Face In The History Of Football,' Says Jurgen Klopp On England Rumours
  3. Team K-League 3-4 Tottenham: Son Heung-Min Stars In South Korea As Spurs Hold Onto Win
  4. Jake O'Brien Signing Not Linked To Jarrad Branthwaite Future, Says Everton Manager Sean Dyche
  5. Manchester United: Amad Diallo Quashes Exit Talk As Young Winger Excited For Bigger Role
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Eases Past Roman Safiullin Into Quarter-Finals
  2. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Stuns Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Cruises Into Quarter-Finals, Set To Play Stefanos Tsitsipas
  4. Andy Murray Overcome With Emotion After Yet Another Olympics Comeback Prolongs Career
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: 'NadAlcaraz' Through To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanwar Yatra: Kanwariyas Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway In Protest Over Pilgrim's Death Due To Speeding Truck
  2. India, China Hold 'Constructive' Diplomatic Talks Over Eastern Ladakh Standoff
  3. Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Came To India For Yoga, Visited Mumbai In June, Reveals Probe
  4. Wayanad Landslides | July 31 Highlights: Death Toll Over 165, To Rise Further; People In Landslide-Prone Areas Asked To Shift
  5. Delhi L-G Forms Panel To Address Issues Over Regulation Of Coaching Centres
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  2. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  3. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  4. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
  5. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
World News
  1. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  2. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  3. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  4. Paris Olympics: Macron's Viral 'Kiss' Photo With French Sports Minister Sparks Row
  5. 'Ukraine Can Fight': Fencer Olga Kharlan Dedicates Paris Olympics Bronze Medal To 'All Athletes Killed By Russia'
Latest Stories
  1. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  2. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Wayanad Landslides | July 31 Highlights: Death Toll Over 165, To Rise Further; People In Landslide-Prone Areas Asked To Shift
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: Defeats For Manika Batra, Tarundeep Rai; Lovlina Borgohain, Lakshya Sen Win