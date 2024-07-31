Tennis

Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek’s Quest For Roland Garros Glory Continues With Quarterfinals Berth

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek outshined Wang Xiyu of China to reach the quarterfinal and book a meeting with the eighth-seeded American Danielle Collins

Iga Swiatek Paris Olympics 2024 AP Photo
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot to Wang Xiyu of China during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
info_icon

For almost five full games at the Paris Olympics, No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek's high-bouncing topspin shots were being sent back over the net by No. 52 Wang Xiyu of China with crushing baseline groundstrokes of her own. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

Wang even held a break point that would have given her a 3-2 lead in the opening set.

Then Swiatek restored the expected order on Court Philippe Chatrier — the site of her four French Open titles — and won four straight games to close out the first set along the way to advancing to the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory amid stifling conditions on Tuesday.

“It's never about only one player,” Swiatek said.

“I was aware that she can play great tennis. And I accepted that some points she can really take advantage. But I wanted to really be intense and push in the right moments. Also be patient and not slow down. So I think my intensity worked and in important moments I was the one that was more solid.”

In part because of Swiatek's dominance on the red clay at Roland Garros, where the Olympic tennis tournament is being held, the 23-year-old from Poland is favored to add a gold medal to her growing collection of big titles.

Swiatek's quarterfinal opponent will be eighth-seeded American Danielle Collins, who eliminated Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Second-ranked Coco Gauff was left fuming over a perceived missed officiating decision in a 7-6 (7), 6-2 loss to Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Angelique Kerber, the 36-year-old German who has won three Grand Slam titles and used to be ranked No. 1, beat 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-3 to become the oldest women's quarterfinalist since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988. Kerber has said the Paris Games will be the final tournament of her career.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia eliminated Jasmine Paolini — the Italian who was the runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon this year — 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine rallied past seventh-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Coco Gauff slumped out of the singles - null
Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Coco Gauff Spats With Umpire As Singles Hopes End In Tears

BY Stats Perform

“I don't have this pressure of points, ranking, money. Whatever there is (on tour) is not here," Kostyuk said. "So here you really come out and play with your heart.”

The full women's quarterfinal lineup is: Swiatek vs. Collins, Kerber vs. Zheng Qinwen, Barbora Krejcikova vs. Schmiedlova, and Vekic vs. Kostyuk.

Temperatures in Paris hit 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit), leading organizers to activate the first step of an “extreme weather” protocol, giving athletes in singles matches the chance to request a 10-minute break before third sets.

In men's action, Alexei Popyrin of Australia eliminated three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5.

“I think it's probably one of the hottest conditions I've ever played in — and I'm from Australia, so that's saying something,” Popyrin said.

The 39-year-old Wawrinka is nearing the end of his career but hasn't set a retirement date.

“We'll see at the end of the year,” Wawrinka said.

Popyrin next plays Tokyo gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany, who beat Tomas Machac 6-3, 7-5.

Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul both advanced. Fritz rallied past Jack Draper of Britain 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2, and Paul beat 18-year-old Czech player Jakub Mensik 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz advanced into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-2 match tiebreaker victory over Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands.

Nadal was coming off a loss in singles a day earlier against Novak Djokovic, who is in action Wednesday against Dominik Koepfer.

Andy Murray also won in doubles. He and British partner Dan Evans saved two match points to beat the Belgian pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-3, 6-7 (8), 11-9 after saving two match points.

Murray has announced he will retire after the Olympics.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Leads India To Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over
  5. IPL Governing Council Meeting: Increase In Team Purse, Number Of Retentions Among Hot Topics
Football News
  1. Football Transfer: Southampton Confirm Ben Brereton Diaz Arrival From Villarreal
  2. Everton: Toffees Complete The Signing Of Jake O'Brien From Lyon
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: France Set Up Tasty Quarter-Final Clash With Argentina Following New Zealand Win
  4. MLS Transfers: Alexey Miranchuk Swaps Serie A Side Atalanta For Atlanta
  5. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek’s Quest For Roland Garros Glory Continues With Quarterfinals Berth
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
  3. Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal Survive Scare To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  4. Angelique Kerber Equals Olympic Record As Last Dance Continues In Paris
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray, Dan Evans Produce Another Great Escape To Advance To Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  4. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  5. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 148 Dead, Rescue Ops Continue; Kerala Observes 2-Day State Mourning
  2. The Vertigo Of Wokeism
  3. To Read Or Not To Read Alice Munro
  4. Art And The Artist: A Perverse Separation
  5. Income Tax Return Filing Last Date Extended? Here's What The Government Said
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Waves Indian Flag At Paris Olympics 2024 As She Shows Support For Indian Athletes
  2. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh And Jennifer Mistry Reunite; Fans Say 'There Will Never Be A Couple Like Roshan & Roshan'
  4. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  5. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
US News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
World News
  1. Venezuela Cuts Ties Cut With 7 Countries Over Poll Rigging Allegations; 11 Dead Amid Protests
  2. Top Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Iranian Capital Tehran | Who Was He
  3. Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated In Tehran, Gaza's Ruling Outfit Blames Israel| Details Inside
  4. Beirut Airstrike: Israel Claims Death Of Hezbollah Commander Allegedly Behind Golan Heights Attack
  5. Police Clash With A Violent Crowd Gathered Near The Site Of UK Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Girls
Latest Stories
  1. Monsters, Masters: Artists And Their Personal Life Violations
  2. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  3. Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On July 31
  4. AAP Govt To Bring In New Law For Delhi Coaching Centres After Death Of 3 UPSC Aspirants
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  6. Income Tax Return Filing Last Date Extended? Here's What The Government Said
  7. Top Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Iranian Capital Tehran | Who Was He
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE: Sindhu, Sen To Be In Action Soon; Lovlina To Begin Campaign; Manika To Play In Evening