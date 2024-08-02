Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Bounces Back To Take Bronze In Women's Singles Event - Data Debrief

Iga Swiatek bounced back from her semi-final disappointment to win the bronze medal at the Olympic Games with a straight-sets victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The world number one put Thursday's stunning defeat behind her in ruthless fashion, taking just 61 minutes to dispatch the Slovakian 6-2 6-1 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Swiatek made a shaky start to the match, losing her serve on the third game to go 2-1 behind.
She found her fight soon after though, getting three consecutive breaks as she went on a five-game winning run to take the first set.
Swiatek gave barely any openings in the second, asserting her dominance once more as she put together another impressive winning streak by getting two more breaks.
On the court where she has won each of her four French Open titles, she made sure she came away with the prize on offer.
Data Debrief: Swiatek makes history at Roland-Garros
Swiatek may have been tipped by most to win gold at the Olympics, but she made sure she did not leave Paris empty-handed.
She is the first player from Poland to win an Olympic medal in tennis history, and the fourth world number one to medal since the WTA rankings were introduced.