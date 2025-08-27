Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Novak Djokovic takes on Zachary Svajda in the 2nd round at US Open 2025
Novak Djokovic is the favourite if to go by rankings
Streaming and timings listed
Novak Djokovic take on Zachary Svajda in the second round of US Open 2025 men's singles draw in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). Watch the Djokovic vs Svajda, Grand Slam tennis match live.
Djokovic, ranked at the No. 7 in the ATP rankings, came through his first-round match with a strong performance, defeating Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2, a win that continued his remarkable streak of 75 consecutive Grand Slam first-round victories.
His opponent, Svajda, who entered as a qualifier, clinched his spot by beating Zsombor Piros 6-4, 6-2, 7-5, marking his first Grand Slam main draw victory since 2021. For Svajda, playing against a veteran Tennis player like Djokovic is itself an achievement and imagine if he manages to beat the Serbian legend.
When and where is the Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda, Men's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?
The Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda, Men's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 on Court 17. The match will get started at 9:00 PM IST (Approx). The contest will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.