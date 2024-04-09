Tennis

Monte-Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws With Forearm Injury

Carlos Alcaraz recently overtaken as world number two by Jannik Sinner, had been due to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round after receiving a first-round bye

Advertisement

(Marta%20Lavandier%2FAP)%0A
Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Monte-Carlo Masters Photo: (Marta Lavandier/AP)
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Monte-Carlo Masters with a right forearm injury.

The Spaniard, recently overtaken as world number two by Jannik Sinner, had been due to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

Dan Evans suffered a first round defeat at the Monte Carlo Masters - (Adam Davy/PA)
Monte Carlo Masters: Dan Evans Suffers Another Straight Sets Defeat On Clay

BY Stats Perform

Alcaraz wrote on social media: “I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play! I was really looking forward to playing… See you next year!”

Advertisement

The 20-year-old won his first title since last summer’s Wimbledon in Indian Wells last month but was then beaten by Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

It is an important part of the season for Alcaraz, who is due to defend his titles in Barcelona and Madrid over the next month.

He has been replaced in the draw by Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Chennai; What If We Rename Parts Of China, Says Rajnath In Arunachal
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him