Monte Carlo Masters: Dan Evans Suffers Another Straight Sets Defeat On Clay

The 33-year-old Dan Evans improved in the second set but again dropped serve early on and was chasing from then on

Dan Evans suffered a first round defeat at the Monte Carlo Masters Photo: (Adam Davy/PA)
Dan Evans suffered a straight sets defeat to Sebastian Ofner in the opening round of the Monte Carlo Masters.  (More Tennis News)

Evans’ second match on clay for the season was over quickly after he was blown away by the Austrian.

The British number three dropped the first four matches in a set he went on to lose 6-1.

The 33-year-old improved in the second set but again dropped serve early on and was chasing from then on.

With just under an hour and 10 minutes on the clock, Ofner was 30-0 up serving for the match but offered Evans a glimmer of hope with a couple of errors to bring it back to 30-30.

However, the 27-year-old Austrian regained his composure to seal his place in the second round, 6-1 6-4.

Evans lost his first clay-court match of the season in straight sets to Roberto Carballes Baena at the Grand Prix Hassan in Marrakech last week.

