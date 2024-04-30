Tennis

Madrid Open: Madison Keys Beats Coco Gauff To Reach Maiden Quarter-Finals

Having lost in the first round in seven of her nine previous trips to the Spanish capital, Madison Keys has now bettered her previous best finish in Madrid - a third-round showing in 2016

Coco Gauff
Madison Keys is through to the quarter-final of the Madrid Open for the first time in her career after rallying to a 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-4 win over Coco Gauff on Monday. (More Tennis News)

The 29-year-old trailed 5-2 in the first set and 4-2 in the third set but rallied in both to come from behind to beat the number three seed.

Despite winning the second set, Gauff struggled to find her rhythm, suffering from 13 double faults, including two in the final game.



Keys will face former Madrid Open champion Ons Jabeur for a spot in the semi-final after the number eight seed overcame Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

Data debrief: Keys reaches new milestone

Having lost in the first round in seven of her nine previous trips to the Spanish capital, Keys has now bettered her previous best finish in Madrid - a third-round showing in 2016.

Keys hadn't won three matches in a row since reaching the US Open semifinals last year.

