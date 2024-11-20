Tennis great Rafael Nadal could not hold back his tears as he received a standing ovation for the final time in his playing career after having played his final match during Spain’s 1-2 defeat to the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)
Nadal, 38, soaked up all the atmosphere inside the Martin Carpena arena in Malaga as a crowd of 10,000 along with his family and friends gave him a rapturous send-off.
Nadal struggled to keep his composure and broke down in tears numerous times during a touching final competition of his playing career.
The 14-time French Open champion, who was beaten on the indoor hard court in southern Spain, became a cheerleader for his heir apparent, Carlos Alcaraz, who evened the matchup against the Netherlands at one-all by getting past Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (0), 6-3 in the other singles match.
But then van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof clinched the victory for the Dutch by defeating Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) in the deciding doubles match.
As chants of “Rafa, Rafa" reverberated inside the arena, an emotional Rafael Nadal got emotional during Spain's national anthem.
“I was having an emotional day, nerves before what could be my last singles match as a professional," said Nadal. “The emotions hearing the national anthem for the last time as a professional were very special."
The 38-year-old had made his Davis Cup debut in 2004. Prior to this match, Nadal had played in 29 of his 30 matches in this competition.
“In the beginning I think we were both nervous… the crowd was tough, understandably," said Van de Zandschulp. “That is what it is to play against Rafa in Spain — he is probably the biggest sportsman here in Spain that ever lived."
Some of Nadal's greatest rivals including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray besides tennis legend Serena Williams and other greats left messages in a video montage that was played at the arena.
“I leave the world of professional tennis having encountered many good friends along the way," said Nadal.