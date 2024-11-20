Tennis

Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands

Playing in his final tournament, Nadal suffered a 6-4 6-4 defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening match in Malaga, despite the home crowd cheering him on

Rafael-Nadal
Rafael Nadal waves to the fans
Rafael Nadal has played the final game of his illustrious career after Spain were knocked out of the Davis Cup quarter-finals by the Netherlands on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

The 38-year-old was playing in his first competitive match since a defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Paris Olympics. 

Teammate and heir apparent Carlos Alcaraz then kept Spain and Nadal's hopes alive by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 to level the at 1-1.

Roger Federer (first from left) and Rafael Nadal on the clay court of Roland Garros. - X | Roland-Garros
Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Fan' Roger Federer Pens Emotional Letter For Rafa

BY Outlook Sports Desk

But a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) win for Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschlup over Spanish duo Alcarez and Marcel Granollers in the deciding third contest brought down the curtains on Nadal's trophy-laden career. 

“It’s in some ways good maybe if that was my last match. I lost my first match in the Davis Cup, and I lost my last one. So we close the circle," the 22-time Grand Slam winner said immediately after his defeat. 

Nadal called time on his glittering career as the second-most successful men's singles player of all time, only behind Djokovic.

The 'King of Clay' won 14 French Open singles titles and also added four US Opens and two Australian Open and Wimbledon titles each to his trophy cabinet.

Nadal also won gold at the Olympics in singles and doubles events while also helping Spain win four Davis Cup titles. 

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will now progress to the semi-finals to face either Germany or Canada. 

Data Debrief: Tennis legend Nadal's legacy will live on

Tuesday's defeat was only Nadal's second Davis Cup loss in singles, with the other coming in his debut against Czech Republic's Jiri Novak in 2004. 

The Spaniard won 32 consecutive Davis Cup matches including singles and doubles between September 2006 (v Volandri) and November 2019 (v Shapovalov) - the longest winning streak in history of the competition - 10 more than the second-best. 

He also won five Davis Cup titles throughout his career, in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019. He retires with 22 men's Grand Slam titles, 92 ATP-level singles titles, including 36 Masters titles and an Olympic gold medal.

He is one of just three men to complete the career Golden Slam in singles.

