Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Joao Fonseca takes on Tomas Machac in the second round of US Open 2025 men's singles draw in Grandstand at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). Watch the Fonseca vs Machac, Grand Slam tennis match live.
Fonseca, the 19-year-old Brazilian, powered through his US Open debut, defeating Miomir Kecmanović in straight sets, 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-3. He even endured a medical timeout and a bout of illness toward the end, but held tight to win and remain undefeated in Grand Slam first-round sets.
Tomas Machac, on the other hand, came through much cleaner, defeating Luca Nardi decisively, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1, snapping a slump and entering the match with confidence restored.
When and where is the Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac, Men's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?
The Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac, Men's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The match will get started at 9:40 PM IST (Approx). The contest will take place in Grandstand at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.