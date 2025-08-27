Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

When and where is the Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac, Men's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?

The Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac, Men's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The match will get started at 9:40 PM IST (Approx). The contest will take place in Grandstand at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.