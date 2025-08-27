Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac LIVE streaming: Get the timings, venue and other info for the upcoming 2nd round men's singles match at the US Open 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac Live Streaming, US Open 2025
Argentina Open ATP quarterfinals: Joao Fonseca returns the ball to Mariano Navone | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Joao Fonseca takes on Tomas Machac in the 2nd round at US Open 2025

  • Novak Djokovic is the favourite if to go by rankings

  • Streaming and timings listed

Joao Fonseca takes on Tomas Machac in the second round of US Open 2025 men's singles draw in Grandstand at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). Watch the Fonseca vs Machac, Grand Slam tennis match live.

Fonseca, the 19-year-old Brazilian, powered through his US Open debut, defeating Miomir Kecmanović in straight sets, 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-3. He even endured a medical timeout and a bout of illness toward the end, but held tight to win and remain undefeated in Grand Slam first-round sets.

Tomas Machac, on the other hand, came through much cleaner, defeating Luca Nardi decisively, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1, snapping a slump and entering the match with confidence restored.

Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz - | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

When and where is the Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac, Men's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?

The Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac, Men's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The match will get started at 9:40 PM IST (Approx). The contest will take place in Grandstand at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Related Content
Related Content

Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming

Tennis fans can enjoy the Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  2. Ajla Tomljanovic Vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Third Seed Gauff Survives First-Round Scare

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Second-Round Match

  5. Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  3. The Tariff Logjam

  4. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  5. Big Boost To India’s Battery Ecosystem, Says PM Modi At E-VITARA Launch

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. The Tariff Logjam

  3. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  4. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

  5. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch