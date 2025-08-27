US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence In Style Against Vit Kopriva

The Italian, who is aiming to claim a third grand slam crown in 2025, dropped just four games en route to his 6-1 6-1 6-2 victory in one hour and 40 minutes

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner is into US Open second round
  • Sinner cruised to a straight sets victory over Kopriva

  • Italian no. 1 won in an hour and 40 mins

  • US Open 2025 defending champion Sinner will play in second round

Jannik Sinner's US Open title defence got off to the perfect start as he breezed into the second round with a straight-sets win over Vit Kopriva on Tuesday.

The Italian, who is aiming to claim a third grand slam crown in 2025, dropped just four games en route to his 6-1 6-1 6-2 victory in one hour and 40 minutes.

Sinner started strong, winning the first five games, including two without dropping a point, though Kopriva dug deep to avoid a bagel, ending that streak.

The Czech also stood firm against Sinner's first three set points, but eventually fell on the fourth, before then losing his serve in the opener of the second set.

Another impressive streak saw Sinner take that set as well, winning the final four games and getting over the line with his fifth break of the match.

Kopriva matched the world number one in the opening stages of the last set, though Sinner went a break up at 3-1.

Sinner then held off two break points, the first he faced in the first, to make it 5-2 before converting his second match point by landing his forehand right in the corner.

He will now face Alexei Popyrin in the second round, after the Australian beat Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets earlier on Tuesday.

Data Debrief: Sinner starts fresh at Flushing Meadows

Sinner's last match ended in disappointment as he was forced to retire from the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz earlier this month, but he has shaken that off.

This win was his 18th at the US Open, equalling Matteo Berrettini for the most wins in men's singles amongst Italians at the tournament during the Open Era.

He was in fine form in doing so, too. He won 83% of his first-serve points (33/40), as well as winning 79% of his net points (15/19).

