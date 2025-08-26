Reigning champ Jannik Sinner returning from injury
Top seed has featured in finals of all three previous Grand Slam events
Up against Vit Kopriva, who has a career-best ranking of 78
Jannik Sinner starts his US Open title defence with a clash against Vit Kopriva at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Tuesday (August 26, 2025). Watch the Sinner vs Kopriva tennis match live today.
Sinner, 24, featured in the finals of all three previous Grand Slam events this calendar year. The Italian won the season-opening Australian Open, beating Alexander Zverev in the final, for his second Major Down Under. He lost the French Open to Carlos Alcaraz, but avenged the Paris defeat by beating the Spaniard in the Wimbledon showdown.
However, the top seed was forced to retire in the Cincinnati Open final against Alcaraz. Subsequently, he pulled out of the now revamped mixed doubles event ahead of the singles event at Flushing Meadows.
Vit Kopriva, a veteran on the ATP Tour, will play his first US Open main draw match tonight after an encouraging season. The 28-year-old Czech reached his career-best ranking of 78 in July, and is expected to take at least a few games from the World No.1, who is returning from injury.
Jannik Sinner Vs Vit Kopriva: Head-To-Head Record
This is their first-ever meeting. The winner will take on either unseeded Australian Alexei Popyrin or Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori, who gained entry via protected ranking.
Jannik Sinner Vs Vit Kopriva, US Open 2025 First Round: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva, US Open 2025 first-round match be played?
The Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva, US Open 2025 first-round match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Tuesday, August 26 at around 10:10pm IST. The actual timing is subject to when the previous match on court, between Iga Swiatek and Emiliana Arango, ends.
Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva, US Open 2025 first-round match be telecast and live streamed?
The Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva, US Open 2025 first-round match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.