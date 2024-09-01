Tennis

US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief

The world number one Iga Swiatek prevailed 6-4, 6-2 over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova without facing a break point in the US Open third-round encounter, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek cruised into the fourth round of the US Open, crediting a chat with Serena Williams for her straight-sets win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (More Tennis News)

The world number one prevailed 6-4 6-2, without facing a break point in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

Swiatek needed just 95 minutes to get into the next round, setting up a meeting with Liudmila Samsonova.

A four-game winning streak in the second set put the game beyond doubt, earning her a third straight-sets victory of the tournament so far.

"It was nice that Serena [Williams] approached me [in the players' gym], because I wouldn't, for sure, find courage to do that," Swiatek said.

"Even though we met before and for a couple of years we have been on the same sides and on tour together, she's still star-striking for me.

"It inspired me, and it gave me a positive kick.

"It's not like my tennis is perfect, but it is weird because I have been number one and winning tournaments, I feel I need to work on some stuff."

Data Debrief: Total dominance

Swiatek, who won at Flushing Meadows in 2022, is into the fourth round at a grand slam for just the second time this year, having failed to reach it at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

It is the 16th time she has reached that stage in her 23rd main draw appearance - only Coco Gauff has also reached the fourth round in over half of her main draws at grand slams among active players.

The Pole looks to be in fine form though, with this victory lifting her winning percentage to 82.8% (82-17) in women's singles matches at grand slam events - she is now up to 11th on the all-time list in the Open Era, surpassing Martina Hingis.

