Great Britain Vs Slovakia Live Streaming, Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2

Great Britain are all set to face Slovakia in the second semi-final of Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 on Tuesday, November 19 at Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain. (More Tennis News)
This will be Slovakia’s first Billie Jean King Cup semi-final since 2013, while the previous one was when they topped the podium in 2002.
On the other hand, Great Britain, last reached the semi-finals in 2022 when they succumbed to Australia. Prior to the Glasgow Finals of 2022, their last semi-final appearance was in 1981.
If Slovakia defeat Great Britain, they will have triumphed over three Grand Slam-hosting nations – the USA, Australia, and Great Britain – in consecutive ties. That would be an impressive feat.
Great Britain have reached the Billie Jean King Cup final four times -- in 1967, 1971, 1972, and 1981, but has yet to secure a victory.
Their upcoming semi-final against Slovakia represents a crucial opportunity to change that.
Slovakia, on the other hand, have beaten Great Britain in both of their previous encounters, including a 3-1 victory in the 2020 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers in Bratislava, where Anna Karolina Schmiedlova starred with two match wins.
The ties are yet to be confirmed, but the competition will surely be exciting.
Great Britain Vs Slovakia: Line-Ups
Great Britain -
Captain
Anne Keothavong
Rank 24
Katie Boulter
Rank 58
Emma Raducanu
Rank 88
Harriet Dart
Rank 140
Heather Watson
Rank #
Olivia Nicholls
Slovakia -
Captain
Matej Liptak
Rank 43
Rebecca Sramkova
Rank 110
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
Rank 241
Viktoria Hruncakova
Rank 375
Renata Jamrichova
Rank #
Tereza Mihalikova
Great Britain Vs Slovakia Semi-Final 2, Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Live Streaming
When to watch Great Britain vs Slovakia Semi-Final 2, Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024?
The Great Britain vs Slovakia Semi-Final 2 of Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 will be played on Tuesday, November 19 at 4:30 pm IST and 12pm Local Time.
Where to watch Great Britain vs Slovakia Semi-Final 2, Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024?
Tennis Channel will air the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals worldwide, covering regions such as India, the United States, and Central Europe, with potential territorial restrictions.
A complete list of broadcasters can be found .