Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: French Veteran Up Against Home Favourite

Australian Open 2025: Gael Monfils plays a forehand return to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

On Day 3 of the Australian Open 2026, Gael Monfils will face rising Australian Dane Sweeny in a compelling first-round match at Melbourne Park. Monfils, the veteran Frenchman known for his athleticism and flair, returns to the Grand Slam stage looking to advance further in what could be one of his final major appearances. Sweeny, on the other hand, enters buoyed by home support and recent improvements in his game as he seeks to make a breakthrough at his home Grand Slam. The contrasting styles and experience levels make this an intriguing early clash, with both players aiming to establish rhythm and confidence in the opening round under the bright lights of Show Court Arena.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Jan 2026, 08:43:54 am IST Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Frenchman's Final Outing At AO Frenchman Gael Monfils last year announced that 2026 will be his last on the tennis court. The 39-year-old has won 13 titles in his career. "Life is too short. Believe me when I say that I have no regrets," Monfils wrote on Instagram. "What I do have is the feeling that I have been lucky: insanely, stupidly lucky. I've had the chance to play during a golden age of tennis, alongside some of the greatest names in the history of our sport: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray. "The opportunity to turn my passion into a profession is a privilege I have cherished during every match and moment of my 21-year career."

20 Jan 2026, 08:08:53 am IST Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Sweeny's Spot In Main Draw 24-year-old Australian battled to a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) win over Italian veteran Stefano Travaglia to secure his spot, in the Grand Slam main draw.