Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: French Veteran Up Against Home Favourite

Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Frenchman's Final Outing At AO
Frenchman Gael Monfils last year announced that 2026 will be his last on the tennis court. The 39-year-old has won 13 titles in his career.
"Life is too short. Believe me when I say that I have no regrets," Monfils wrote on Instagram.
"What I do have is the feeling that I have been lucky: insanely, stupidly lucky. I've had the chance to play during a golden age of tennis, alongside some of the greatest names in the history of our sport: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray.
"The opportunity to turn my passion into a profession is a privilege I have cherished during every match and moment of my 21-year career."
24-year-old Australian battled to a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) win over Italian veteran Stefano Travaglia to secure his spot, in the Grand Slam main draw.
