Tennis

French Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Roland Garros Qualifying To Prioritise Grass Season

The 21-year-old Emma Raducanu had been expected to try to fight her way through three rounds of qualifying at Roland Garros, as she famously did on her way to winning the U.S. Open in 2021

EmmaRaducanu/X
Emma Raducanu withdraws from French Open. Photo: EmmaRaducanu/X
info_icon

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from French Open qualifying and will instead focus on training for the grass and hard-court seasons. (More Tennis News)

The 21-year-old had been expected to try to fight her way through three rounds of qualifying at Roland Garros, as she famously did on her way to winning the U.S. Open in 2021.

But the British tennis player instead surprisingly pulled out of the clay-court tournament.

Zverev (right) saw off Jarry in straight sets. - null
Alexander Zverev Sees Off Nicolas Jarry To Claim Second Italian Open Crown

BY Stats Perform

“It's important for me to keep laying on the foundations and I will use the time to do a healthy block before the grass and subsequent hard-court seasons to give myself a chance to keep fit for the rest of the year," she said.

Raducanu entered the tournament using her protected ranking of 103 but she remains three spots outside the main draw and she was overlooked for a wild card.

She made a flying start to the clay-court season, beating French duo Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry to lead Britain into the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and then reaching the quarterfinals of the WTA event in Stuttgart.

Swiatek completed a hat-trick of Italian Open titles. - null
Italian Open Final: Iga Swiatek Beats Aryna Sabalenka, Completes Rome WTA 1000 Hat-Trick

BY Stats Perform

Raducanu pushed Iga Swiatek in a last-eight loss but then put in a lackluster performance against Argentinian qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle in the opening round of the Madrid Open last month, citing exhaustion.

She has not played a match since, pulling out of this week's WTA event in Strasbourg, but this latest withdrawal still comes as a big surprise.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Deeply Saddened, Shocked': PM Modi Extends Condolences Over Iran President Raisi's Death
  2. The Great Khali Draws Flak For Lifting 30-Yr-Old Jyoti Amge, World's Shortest Woman | Viral Video
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jharkhand Emerges As Crucial Battleground
  4. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  5. Heatwave: Delhi's Najafgarh Logs 47.8 Deg C, Highest In Country, Red Alert On; Warning In Kerala Over Rain
Entertainment News
  1. Kiara Advani Reveals Why She Said Yes To Being Part Of Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' And Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3'
  2. Katy Perry Gets Emotional As She Bids Adieu To ‘American Idol’ After Seven Seasons
  3. Alfonso Ribeiro Claims His Role In ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Ended His Acting Career
  4. Shahid Kapoor Says ‘Every Vote Matters’ As He Shows His Inked Finger
  5. Paresh Rawal: 'Bad Politicians Created By People Who Go On A Picnic On Voting Day'
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Roland Garros Qualifying To Prioritise Grass Season
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  3. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Qualifier 1 Preview
  4. World Para Athletics C'ships: Deepthi Clinches Gold With WR Time In 400m T20 Class
  5. NBA Playoffs: New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Fractures Hand In Game 7 Loss To Indiana Pacers
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: President Raisi, Foreign Minister Killed In Chopper Crash, Confirms State Media
  2. Watch: Iran’s President Raisi’s Last Footage Before Helicopter Crash. Know About Vietnam War-Era Chopper
  3. 'Deeply Saddened, Shocked': PM Modi Extends Condolences Over Iran President Raisi's Death
  4. Lai Ching-te Sworn In As Taiwan President Amid Long-Standing Struggle With China
  5. Iran President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian Dead After Helicopter Crash, Confirms State Media
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: 10.28% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM; Modi Says 'Never Said A Word Against Minorities'
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray