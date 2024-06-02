Elina Svitolina will face Elena Rybakina in a marquee fourth-round tie at the French Open after successfully moving into the second week. (More Tennis News)
The Ukrainian defeated Ana Bogdan 7-5, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the last 16 for the sixth time in her career.
Both players struggled on serve, with 11 breaks in total during the match, but it was Svitolina who ultimately emerged triumphant after a back-and-forth contest and a rain delay, firing 28 winners.
Fifteenth seed Svitolina will now hope to halt the Paris charge of fourth seed Rybakina, who is yet to drop a set at the tournament so far. It will be a tough ask, but Svitolina does lead the head-to-head 2-1.
An all-American clash between Madison Keys and Emma Navarro on Court Suzanne-Lenglen was one of the other standout matches.
Navarro had never before reached the fourth round at a major, while Keys was a former semi-finalist at Roland-Garros.
But it was Navarro who claimed a hard-fought victory, getting the better of two tie-breaks to win 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3) to book a huge clash against second seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Jasmine Paolini is also through to round four after seeing off former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-1 3-6 6-0.
Mirra Andreeva, meanwhile, is the youngest player to reach the French Open last 16 since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006 after beating Peyton Stearns in straight sets.
The 17-year-old raced to a 6-2 6-1 win in only 67 minutes.
Sabalenka and Rybakina had earlier completed routine victories over Paula Badosa and Elise Mertens respectively.