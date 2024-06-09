Tennis

French Open Day 14 Recap: Swiatek Claims Title Hat-Trick; Arevalo-Pavic Win Men's Doubles Final

Iga Swiatek dropped just 17 games in her last five matches at French Open 2024, en route her fourth overall title at the clay Grand Slam. Here is a recap of the highlights of French Open, Day 14

Iga Swiatek wins French Open 2024 women singles title, AP photo
Iga Swiatek holds the French Open trophy after winning the women's final against Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
info_icon

Could Jasmine Paolini offer a big enough challenge to halt Iga Swiatek's march to a third successive French Open title? The answer was an emphatic no, as the world number 1 from Poland cruised to her fourth overall title at Roland Garros. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Here is a recap of Day 14 at French Open 2024.

Paolini No Match For Swiatek

Once again demonstrating just how dominant she currently is in the women's singles circuit, Swiatek breezed past Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in a final clash that lasted one hour and eight minutes on court Philippe-Chatrier. With that, the 23-year-old notched up her fourth French Open title in five years.

Though she had to endure a spirited fight from Naomi Osaka in the second round, where she was down a match point at one stage, Swiatek had a near-invincible campaign ever since. In the five matches that followed, the numero uno player dropped just 17 games in all.

Alexander Zverev beat Casper Ruud to enter the French Open 2024 final. - AP/Jean-Francois Badias
French Open Day 13 Recap: Alcaraz Pips Sinner; Zverev Edges Ruud To Set Up Grand Finale

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“This tournament has been pretty surreal with its beginning and with second round, and then I was able to get my game better and better every match. I’m really proud of myself, because the expectations obviously have been pretty high from the outside. Pressure, as well,” said Swiatek after the title triumph.

She added: “I’m happy that I just went for it and I was ready to deal with all of this — and I could win.” , With the win, Swiatek also improves her glorious Roland Garros record to 35-2, that includes an ongoing juggernaut of 21 consecutive victories.

Paolini summed it up with her post-match assessment. "I never played a player that has this intensity before in my life. For me, right now, I think it was the most challenging match I played in my entire career.”

Arevalo-Pavic Pip Bolelli-Vavassori To Crown

El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Croatia's Mate Pavic won the men’s doubles title, beating Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-5, 6-3 in the final. With the victory, Pavic completed his set of wins at all four Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek - null
French Open: Iga Swiatek Glad Roland Garros Crowd Helped Reaffirm Her Belief

BY Stats Perform

Buoyed by the title triumph, his partner Arevalo grabbed a scarf with his country’s name on it, raised it aloft and chanted “Salvador, Salvador.” This was Arevalo’s second men’s doubles title after he won at the French Open in 2022 with Jean-Julien Rojer.

French Open Day 14 Key Results

Iga Swiatek (1) beat Jasmine Paolini (12), 6-2, 6-1

Marcelo Arevalo-Mate Pavic (19) beat Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori (11) 7-5, 6-3

Tags

