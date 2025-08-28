Frances Tiafoe Vs Martin Damm Jr. Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Frances Tiafoe Vs Martin Damm Jr. LIVE streaming: Get the timings, venue and other info for the upcoming 2nd round men's singles match at the US Open 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Frances Tiafoe Vs Martin Damm Live Streaming, US Open 2025
French Open Tennis Tournament: Lorenzo Musetti vs Frances Tiafoe | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Frances Tiafoe, 17th seed, faces Martin Damm Jr. at the US Open 2025

  • This is their first ATP Tour encounter, creating a new American rivalry

  • Tiafoe has a strong US Open history but faces injury concerns

  • Damm, a 21-year-old, achieved his first Grand Slam win in this tournament

Frances Tiafoe takes on Martin Damm Jr. in the second round of the US Open 2025 men's singles event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). Watch this all-American Grand Slam tennis match, to be played at the Grandstand.

Tiafoe, 27, enters this match as the 17th seed in the tournament. He is a two-time semifinalist at Flushing Meadows, having reached the last four in both the 2022 and 2024 editions of the US Open.

The Maryland resident began his US Open 2025 campaign with a straight-sets win over Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan. Throughout this season, he has shown flashes of strong form, including a final appearance in Houston and a quarterfinal run in Washington. However, Tiafoe has also struggled with consistency, particularly during tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati, where he retired due to injury.

Martin Damm Jr., a 21-year-old player from Florida, is experiencing a breakthrough season on the professional tennis circuit. After overcoming injuries and rebuilding his game on the ITF and Challenger circuits, Damm entered the US Open ranked 431st in the world.

Damm then defeated Darwin Blanch in straight sets to secure his first-ever Grand Slam main-draw victory.

Frances Tiafoe Vs Martin Damm Jr. Head-To-Head Record

With no prior matchups between the two Americans on the professional level, this marks the first-ever meeting on the ATP Tour for Frances Tiafoe and Martin Damm Jr..

Tiafoe’s experience and pedigree make him the clear favourite, but left-handed Damm’s powerful serve and recent momentum could make this an intriguing contest.

When and where is the Frances Tiafoe Vs Martin Damm Jr., Men's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?

The Frances Tiafoe Vs Martin Damm Jr., Men's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on , August 28, 2025. The match will get started at 12:30 AM IST (Approx). The contest will take place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA.

Frances Tiafoe Vs Martin Damm Jr., US Open 2025 - Live Streaming

Tennis fans can enjoy the Frances Tiafoe Vs Martin Damm Jr. live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

