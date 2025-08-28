Elena Rybakina Vs Tereza Valentova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women’s Singles 2nd Round Match

This is the first-ever meeting between Rybakina and Valentova on the WTA Tour
Elena Rybakina, seeded ninth, enters the match in excellent form
Tereza Valentova is making her US Open main draw debut at age 18
Rybakina has never progressed beyond the third round at the US Open
Elena Rybakina and Tereza Valentova are set to face off in the second round of the US Open 2025 women's singles event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York. Watch the Rybakina and Valentova Grand Slam tennis match live.
Elena Rybakina, seeded ninth and the 2022 Wimbledon champion, enters this crucial match in top form. She recently advanced to the semifinals at both the Canadian and Cincinnati Opens, defeating top-ranked players such as Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka.
In her US Open opener, the 26-year-old Russian thrashed American wildcard Julieta Pareja 6-3, 6-0. Despite her strong performances elsewhere, Flushing Meadows has historically challenged her; she has never progressed beyond the third round at the US Open.
Tereza Valentova, ranked 96th and making her main draw debut, secured her spot by overcoming qualifiers Mona Barthel, Tatiana Prozorova, and Arantxa Rus. She further showcased her potential by defeating Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti in a gruelling three-set first round.
The 18-year-old's impressive run, including a semifinal appearance at the Prague Open and titles at multiple WTA 125 and ITF events, makes her one of the most promising young talents on the tour.
Elena Rybakina Vs Tereza Valentova Head-To-Head Record
This encounter marks the first-ever meeting between the two players, and it will start a fresh rivalry on the WTA Tour, pitting Rybakina’s seasoned power against Valentova’s fearless play.
Elena Rybakina Vs Tereza Valentova Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova, US Open 2025 second-round match being played?
The Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova, US Open 2025 second-round match will be played on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at 12:50 AM IST. The timings are subject to change.
Where to watch the Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova, US Open 2025 second-round match live on TV and online in India?
The Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova, US Open 2025 second-round match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in India.