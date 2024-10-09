David Goffin Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 Quarter-Final

David Goffin produced a vintage display to down second seed Alexander Zverev and book his place in the quarter-finals at the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday. (More Tennis News)
Goffin, who has now reached the last eight of an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time since 2021, emerged a 6-4 7-5 victor in just under two hours.
The Belgian was the first to take an early grip of the contest, finally managing a break point at the third time of asking in the third game, only for Zverev to respond straight after.
But Goffin was able to find another break of serve, with the world number 66 closing out the first set with a love game to take a surprise lead.
Despite Zverev starting with a love game of his own in the second, the German quickly found himself 3-1 down as Goffin threatened to run away with the tie.
However, the second seed clawed his way back into the contest, levelling the score, but Goffin remained composed, sealing the victory with another love game.
Goffin will face seventh seed Taylor Fritz for a spot in the final four in Shanghai after the American swept aside Holger Rune 6-1 6-2 in just 55 minutes earlier in the day.
Data Debrief: Goffin joins elite club
Goffin has become only the second player to defeat Zverev head-to-head on hard, grass and clay courts at ATP level, along with Roger Federer.
With the Belgian, who is the 66th ranked player in the world, and Jakub Mensik, who is one place above, now through, it is the first time multiple players ranked outside the ATP's top 50 have made the quarter-finals at the Shanghai Masters since the event's inauguration in 2009.