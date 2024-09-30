Jannik Sinner reached the last four of the China Open after defeating Jiri Lehecka 6-2 7-6 (8-6) on Monday. (More Tennis News)
The world number one will face Bu Yunchaokete in the semi-finals in Beijing, with a final against Carlos Alcaraz an intriguing prospect.
In the process, Sinner brought up his 58th win of the season, seeing him surpass Alexander Zverev as the player with the most TATP our-level wins in 2024.
"We always try to improve day by day and I feel like the result is coming in what level you’re playing throughout the season, how consistent you are as a player," said Sinner, who has now reeled off 14 successive victories.
"You also have to be ready mentally to do that. So we just try to stay in the present moment.
"We know what we have done this season, which is great for me. But every match we see we can improve, which is very good."
Data Debrief: The Italian job
Sinner has now become the first Italian in the Open Era to reach 10+ ATP event semi-finals in back-to-back seasons.
His next opponent, Bu, meanwhile, stunned Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-4.
Bu is the first Chinese player to claim multiple ATP top 20 wins at a single event on hard court, and the first player representing the host nation to reach the last four at the China Open.