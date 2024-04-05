Tennis

Charleston Open Wrap: Collins, Mertens, Pegula, Azarenka Enter WTA 500 Quarter-Finals

WTA Charleston Open is one of the oldest professional all-women's tennis tournaments in America. Danielle Collins and defending champion Ons Jabeur played the first match of the day at the clay-court event after rain Wednesday led to several matches being postponed

Advertisement

X%2F%20%40CharlestonOpen
Danielle Collins wins her 2nd match of the day, defeating compatriot Stephens to storm into the quarterfinals! Photo: X/ @CharlestonOpen
info_icon

Miami Open champion Danielle Collins continued an amazing run by winning two matches, beating Ons Jabeur and Sloane Stephens to reach the quarterfinals of the rain-delayed Charleston Open. (More Tennis News)

Collins, who has said this will be her final season on tour, has won 10 straight matches and 20 of her past 21 sets.

Collins and defending champion Jabeur played the first match of the day at the clay-court event after rain Wednesday led to several matches being postponed.

None of it appeared to bother the 30-year-old Collins, who spent just over three hours on the court in the two matches combined.

Advertisement

She topped Jabeur 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in 2 hours, 3 minutes, then returned about five hours later to take out former U.S. Open champion Stephens 6-2, 6-2 in 1 hour, 11 minutes. Stephens won the title at Charleston in 2016.

“I can't remember the last time I played five sets in a day,” Collins said. "It was probably like, the juniors and 12-and-unders.

“But the inclement weather, we had to adjust,” she continued, “and I think on these days, you have to be really flexible and versatile out there.”

Jabeur, ranked sixth, lost her opening match for a fourth consecutive tournament. Jabeur is 2-6 this season.

Advertisement

The 22nd-ranked Collins will next face Elise Mertens, who also won twice Thursday.

Mertens, ranked 30th, needed 2 hours, 30 minutes to beat Vavara Gracheva 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the morning. She returned in the evening to defeat 15th-ranked Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-1 in just over an hour.

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula also reached the final eight, beating Magda Linette 6-2, 6-2. The fifth-ranked Pegula will face Victoria Azarenka in the quarters.

“I think I served really smart and I was playing well in these conditions, which were really tricky,” Pegula said. “And luckily, I was able to play the controlled, aggressive mentality in the wind and I was kind of able to pressure her.”

Azarenka rallied to defeat Taylor Townsend 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4. 

MS Dhoni - X/@ChennaiIPL
Week In Review, March 25-31: Vintage MSD Returns; AFG Shock IND; Liverpool Top PL Table

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Veronika Kudermetova, who won this title in 2021, advanced with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia, and will take on seventh-ranked Maria Sakkari, who defeated Astra Sharma 6-4, 6-1.

She said Jabeur is a tricky player with a variety of shots that force her opponents to stay mentally ready.

“I have a little bit of experience with that, so I definitely knew how to handle it, and handled it the best as I could,” Collins said. “Then just stayed mentally resilient.”

Advertisement

Jabeur said she ran into a player on a big-time roll.

“It's tough to play players that have confidence and Danielle is playing really good,” Jabeur said.

Jaqueline Cristian, playing Charleston for the first time, defeated her second top-20 player this week. She followed a win over 18th-ranked Madison Keys by beating No. 20 Emma Navarro 6-3, 5-7, 6-1. 

Cristian led 5-4 in the second set before Navarro fought off two match points and took the set. The Romanian quickly shook it off.

“You're ready for it. You live in the present,” Cristian said. “You don't worry about what happened in the second set or the first, just the point itself.”

Advertisement

Cristian, ranked 83rd, will try to upend her third top-20 opponent when she plays 11th-ranked Daria Kasatkina, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-4.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Atishi Slams EC Over Notice To Her; Himanta Asks Have Congress Hired Foreign Agency To Draft Manifesto