Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final

A new age tennis rivalry is brewing and another fresh chapter on it will added on Saturday as Jannik Sinner will take on Carlos Alcaraz for the 6 Kings Slam title in Saudi Arabia. (More Tennis News)
Apart from $6 million, at stake is also the bragging rights of who is going to rule tennis world for the time coming. The duo swept the Grand Slams this year with both sharing two each. Sinner won the Australian and US Open while Alcaraz triumphed at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
The world No 1 Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in a thrilling semifinal to earn a place in the final while Alcaraz overcame Rafael Nadal in the final four stage.
Alcaraz leads Sinner 6-4 in the ten matches that the two have played against each other.
A good battle can be expected when the young duo meets at the 6 Kings Slam final. Here is how you can watch Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner at the final of the 6 Kings Slam.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner 6 Kings Slam final live streaming details
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner final match at the 6 Kings Slam is on Saturday, October 19 at The Venue in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner final match at the 6 Kings Slam will begin around midnight on Saturday, October 19.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner final match at the 6 Kings Slam can be live streamed on DAZN website for free.