Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto

Victoria Azarenka reached a career milestone with her straight-sets victory in the opening round of the Canadian Open on Tuesday.
She overcame Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 6-2 to book her place in the round of 32 in one hour and 17 minutes in Toronto.
In the process, Azarenka became the first player to claim 150 straight-set wins at WTA-1000 events, excluding retirements, since the format's introduction in 2009.
The Belarusian already had the most straight-set wins at WTA-1000 events, but now has 18 more than second-place Agnieszka Radwanska (132).
Azarenka is chasing her first title at the Canadian Open, having reached the semi-finals twice in her previous 11 appearances.