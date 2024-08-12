Sebastian Korda booked his place in the semi-finals of the Canadian Open after knocking out number two seed Alexander Zverev in three sets. (More Tennis News)
The American edged the entertaining clash in a third-set decider, eventually emerging a 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 6-4 victor in two hours and 19 minutes on Court Central.
Zverev started the encounter in Toronto on the front foot, earning a break of serve in the second game as he raced into a 3-0 lead early on.
However, his American opponent would fight back, winning three games in row to level the scores, maintaining his momentum to triumph in a first-set tiebreak.
But Zverev would respond emphatically, however, cruising through the second set without breaking a sweat to take the pairs first ever encounter the distance.
Korda and Zverev would hold their respective serve, but the German would be the first to blink, losing the ninth game on serve to hand his opponent the advantage.
And the American would grasp the opportunity with both hands, ending the encounter with a fierce serve as Zverev sent the ball high and and long.
Korda will face the winner of Hubert Hurkacz and Alexei Popyrin for a place in Monday's final.
Data Debrief: Korda continues impressive run
Korda can't stop winning at the moment, with his success in Toronto making it the fouth consecutive semi-final he has reached in as many events.
The world number 18 won 11 of his 15 service games, also saving five of the nine break points he faced in Toronto.