ATP Challenger 100: Sumit Nagal Beat Ivan Gakhov To Enter Semi-Finals

The match lasted for 1 hour and 22 minutes and Nagal's first and second serve percentage of 83 and 70 made the difference compared to Gakhov's 51 and 57, respectively

sumit nagal heilbronn QF X @nagalsumit
India's top-seed Sumit Nagal after winning the quarterfinal match against Russia's Ivan Gakhov in the ATP 100 Challenger. Photo: X/ @nagalsumit
India's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal cruised to the semifinal of the ATP 100 Challenger event, winning his quarter-final match against Russia's Ivan Gakhov 6-1 7-6 (7-4) in 82 minutes in Heilbronn on Friday. (More Tennis News)

Nagal, currently placed 95th in the world, would like to earn as many ranking points as possible to give himself the best chance of qualifying for the singles event at the Paris Olympics, where the men's draw will be of 64.

The Indian ace brushed aside his disappointing first-round straight-set exit from the French Open at the hands of Karen Khachanov and has been in good form through the week, reaching the last four at the Euro 120,000 tour event.

Sumit Nagal was the first Indian man since 2019 to compete in the French Open singles main draw. - File
Sumit Nagal Vs Karen Khachanov, French Open: Indian Knocked Out In First Round

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The match lasted for 1 hour and 22 minutes and Nagal's first and second serve percentage of 83 and 70 made the difference compared to Gakhov's 51 and 57, respectively.

Nagal also converted four break points while also managing to save two out of three when he could have been down.

"From the end of last year and till this year probably, I have been playing my best tennis. Before that I was out for 16-18 months due to hip surgery and end of 2022, I could play freely and without any pain," Nagal said after the match.

