Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year

Aryna Sabalenka is targeting a return to the top of the world rankings to cap a stellar 2024. (More Tennis News)
Sabalenka won two grand slam titles this year, the Australian Open and the US Open, as well as clinching the top prize in Cincinnati as well.
She also reached the final in Madrid and Rome, losing out to world number one Iga Swiatek on both occasions.
The Belarusian currently sits over 2,000 points behind Swiatek in the women's rankings, but the Pole will not be defending her crown at the upcoming China Open.
Sabalenka is entering the tournament as the number one seed, and another victory would see her take a huge step towards closing the gap at the top.
"Of course that's one of my goals, to finish the season at world number one," Sabalenka said.
"I'm not trying to focus on that, I'm trying to focus on my game. There is only three tournaments left.
"I'm just trying to bring my best tennis on court. After the season, I'll see if it was enough to finish the year at number one or have to improve something else to get to number one.
"To be called the best player in the world, that means everything. It's good to know that you've been doing the right thing, all of that hours of training wasn't a waste of time."
The women's singles tournament in China begins on Wednesday, with the final to be held on October 6.