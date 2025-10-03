Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

Amanda Anisimova has now defeated players at every rank in the WTA top 10, becoming just the second player born since 2000 to achieve that feat, after Iga Swiatek

Amanda Anisimova defeated Jasmine Paolini at the China Open
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Amanda Anisimova beats Jasmine Paolini 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-4

  • Anisimova has claimed multiple comeback wins at a WTA-1000 event for the first time in her career

  • Her meeting with Gauff will be the first semi-final between two Americans at a Tier 1/WTA-1000 event outside North America since 2004

Amanda Anisimova came from a set down to defeat Jasmine Paolini in the quarter-finals of the China Open.

The third seed won 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 49 minutes to set up a last-four clash against compatriot Coco Gauff in Beijing.

Both players forced two break points in the first set, taking one apiece before Paolini managed to clinch the tiebreak from her second set point.

But Anisimova bounced back in style in the second, racing into a 4-0 lead before forcing a decider.

It was a nervy start to the third set for both players as they lost their first service games, but Anisimova showed her class in the final three games.

The Wimbledon and US Open runner-up saved six break points in the eighth game before breaking Paolini in the ninth and serving her way to victory in the 10th.

Data Debrief: Anisimova shows out against the best again

Anisimova has now defeated players at every rank in the WTA top 10, becoming just the second player born since 2000 to achieve that feat, after Iga Swiatek.

And following wins over Karolina Muchova and Paolini, Anisimova has claimed multiple comeback wins at a WTA-1000 event for the first time in her career.

Her meeting with Gauff will be the first semi-final between two Americans at a Tier 1/WTA-1000 event outside North America since Jennifer Capriati defeated Serena Williams in Rome in 2004.

