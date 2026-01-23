Gauff Vs Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Bagels Her Opponent On Margaret Court Arena

Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste, Australian Open 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the women’s singles third-round clash on Friday, 23 January, at Margaret Court Arena, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australian Open 2026
Coco Gauff of the United States plays a backhand return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. AP Photo/Dar Yasin
Hello and welcome to today's third-round match at the Australian Open 2026 women's singles match featuring Coco Gauff & Hailey Baptiste, at the Margaret Court Arena. Catch the live scores and updates from the Gauff vs Baptiste match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Bagels Her Opponent

Gauff seems to have let all her frustration out as she bagels her opponent Baptiste in the second set. All to play for in the third and decisive set.

Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Fights Back

Gauff seems to have learnt from her first set mistakes as she races to a 3-0 lead in the second set. She breaks Baptiste's serve as the match heads to an intensifying moment.

Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Baptiste Wins First Set

A tough start for world no. 3 Coco Gauff as she concedes the first set 6–3 to fellow American Hailey Baptiste, who has taken early control of the contest.

Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Baptiste Dominating In First Set

My, my! Coco Gauff is on the verge of dropping her first set at the Australian Open 2026. Her countryman is in dominating mood as she fires in a 5-3 lead and seems like the no. 3 seed has no answer.

Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Match Ongoing

Gauff is up against her fellow American, Hailey Baptiste at the Margaret Court Arena. Gauff is favourite to take this third round match but Baptiste will know some traits of her countryman, and put it to use here.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE, Round 6 Day 2: Vidarbha, Bihar, Bengal, TN And Jharkhand Look To Dominate Proceedings

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  3. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  5. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Medvedev Wins From Two Sets Down Against Marozsan; Pegula In Action Later

  2. Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Loses First Set At Margaret Court Arena

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026 Highlights: World No. 1 Secures Comfortable Victory

  4. Australian Open 2026: Inconsistent Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Fourth Round

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  2. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  3. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  4. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  5. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

Trending Stories

National News

  1. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  2. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  3. BJP Defends Karnataka Governor Over Assembly Address, Claims Congress Misusing House

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  5. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Trump Signals Ukraine Settlement ‘Very Soon’ As Talks With Zelensky Begin

  3. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

  4. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way