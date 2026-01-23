Gauff Vs Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Bagels Her Opponent On Margaret Court Arena

Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Bagels Her Opponent
Gauff seems to have let all her frustration out as she bagels her opponent Baptiste in the second set. All to play for in the third and decisive set.
Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Fights Back
Gauff seems to have learnt from her first set mistakes as she races to a 3-0 lead in the second set. She breaks Baptiste's serve as the match heads to an intensifying moment.
Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Baptiste Wins First Set
A tough start for world no. 3 Coco Gauff as she concedes the first set 6–3 to fellow American Hailey Baptiste, who has taken early control of the contest.
Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Baptiste Dominating In First Set
My, my! Coco Gauff is on the verge of dropping her first set at the Australian Open 2026. Her countryman is in dominating mood as she fires in a 5-3 lead and seems like the no. 3 seed has no answer.
Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Match Ongoing
Gauff is up against her fellow American, Hailey Baptiste at the Margaret Court Arena. Gauff is favourite to take this third round match but Baptiste will know some traits of her countryman, and put it to use here.