US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Defeats Jacob Fearnley To Reach Third Round

Alexander Zverev advances to the third round with a straight-sets win over Jacob Fearnley, while Alex de Minaur and Tommy Paul also progress. Stefanos Tsitspas suffers a shock five-set exit to Daniel Altmaier.

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alexander Zverev Vs Jacob Fearnley US Open 2025 Second round Match report
Alexander Zverev celebrates his victory in the second round.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alexander Zverev defeated Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 and will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round

  • Alex de Minaur beat Shintaro Mochizuki 6-2, 6-4, 6-2, while Tommy Paul overcame Nuno Borges 7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 5-7, 7-5

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas was eliminated after a five-set loss to Daniel Altmaier, despite holding match point in the decider

Alexander Zverev's quest for a first grand slam title continued after he dumped Jacob Fearnley out of the US Open, winning 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the second round.

Zverev, who reached his first major final at Flushing Meadows in 2020 but lost to Dominic Thiem, took control of the first two sets with an immediate break in each.

Fearnley got a break of his own to level the second set, but Zverev steadied himself to hit back once more. 

In the third set, Zverev quickly assumed a two-break lead before missing the chance to serve out the match at 5-2 up, with Fearnley then saving four match points on serve.

But the German got the job done in his next service game, and he will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

The Canadian beat Roman Safiullin 6-1 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) in his own second-round match, earning back-to-back victories at a grand slam for the first time since the 2024 French Open.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur cruised to a 6-2 6-4 6-2 win over Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki, booking a meeting with Daniel Altmaier in round three.

Tommy Paul also advanced, though he was pushed all the way by Nuno Borges in a 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 5-7 5-7 7-5 win. He will face Alexander Bublik next.

But Stefanos Tsitsipas is out, having suffered a five-set defeat to Altmaier. The Greek fought back after going two sets down and held match point at 5-4 up in the decider, but he could not convert and subsequently dropped the final three games.

Data Debrief: Five-set tussles continue

Altmaier's win over Tsitsipas was the 10th match to go to five sets in the second round of the men's singles at Flushing Meadows this year.

That is the most at this stage of a US Open since 1983, when there were 11 five-setters in round two.

De Minaur needed only three sets to down Mochizuki, though, earning his 20th victory at the US Open overall – his most at any grand slam.

He is just the fifth Australian in the Open Era to reach that tally, after Lleyton Hewitt (47), Ken Rosewall (30), John Newcombe (27) and Pat Rafter (20).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

  2. Jersey Blues For India: BCCI Struggles To Find Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025, Say Reports

  3. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  4. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  5. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Defeats Jacob Fearnley To Reach Third Round

  2. US Open 2025: 'Shaken' Coco Gauff Overcomes Donna Vekic In Second Round

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Injury Scare To Reach Fourth Round

  4. US Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Dominates Emma Raducanu To Reach Last 16 For First Time

  5. US Open 2025, Day 6 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 29 And 30 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  4. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. Four Militants Arrested, 13 Firearms Seized In Manipur Security Operations

  3. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  4. Jarange Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai, Vows Not to Back Down Even If Shot Dead

  5. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

  3. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

  4. US Senator Targets India, China, Brazil, Says Their Russian Oil Purchases Killed Civilians

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit