Alexander Zverev's quest for a first grand slam title continued after he dumped Jacob Fearnley out of the US Open, winning 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the second round.
Zverev, who reached his first major final at Flushing Meadows in 2020 but lost to Dominic Thiem, took control of the first two sets with an immediate break in each.
Fearnley got a break of his own to level the second set, but Zverev steadied himself to hit back once more.
In the third set, Zverev quickly assumed a two-break lead before missing the chance to serve out the match at 5-2 up, with Fearnley then saving four match points on serve.
But the German got the job done in his next service game, and he will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.
The Canadian beat Roman Safiullin 6-1 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) in his own second-round match, earning back-to-back victories at a grand slam for the first time since the 2024 French Open.
Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur cruised to a 6-2 6-4 6-2 win over Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki, booking a meeting with Daniel Altmaier in round three.
Tommy Paul also advanced, though he was pushed all the way by Nuno Borges in a 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 5-7 5-7 7-5 win. He will face Alexander Bublik next.
But Stefanos Tsitsipas is out, having suffered a five-set defeat to Altmaier. The Greek fought back after going two sets down and held match point at 5-4 up in the decider, but he could not convert and subsequently dropped the final three games.
Data Debrief: Five-set tussles continue
Altmaier's win over Tsitsipas was the 10th match to go to five sets in the second round of the men's singles at Flushing Meadows this year.
That is the most at this stage of a US Open since 1983, when there were 11 five-setters in round two.
De Minaur needed only three sets to down Mochizuki, though, earning his 20th victory at the US Open overall – his most at any grand slam.
He is just the fifth Australian in the Open Era to reach that tally, after Lleyton Hewitt (47), Ken Rosewall (30), John Newcombe (27) and Pat Rafter (20).