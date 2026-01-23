Zverev Vs Norrie LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: German Takes On Last Standing Brit At John Cain Arena

Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Zverev 4-4 Norrie
Norrie shows his intent with a fist pump after nicking the first point on Zverev’s serve, but the German responds in style. An ace, a neat half-volley backhand, and another booming serve shut the door as Zverev holds comfortably.
Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Zverev makes comeback
Norrie races through three straight points but can’t make it count, as Zverev hangs tough and creates a fourth break point. This time the German converts, forcing an error to get on the board at 2-1.
Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Norrie Breaks
Norrie makes a flying start, breaking Zverev early with relentless aggression. Crisp backhands and a blistering forehand winner seal a stunning break for a 2–0 lead.
Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Pre-match Thoughts!
“He's one of the most consistent players on the tour. I think he loves playing me. Every time we play we have such high-level matches. He always beats me. The last maybe four or five times.
“We always have close sets, close matches. I played him fourth round here, lost 7-6 in the fifth. But he's one of the best competitors out there. I'm excited. I'm feeling good.”