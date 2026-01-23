Zverev Vs Norrie LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: German Takes On Last Standing Brit At John Cain Arena

Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie, Australian Open 2026: Catch the live updates and scores from the men’s singles third-round clash on Friday, 23 January, at John Cain Arena, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Alexandre Muller vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a forehand return to Alexandre Muller of France during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Hello and welcome to the third-round match coverage of the men's singles match at the Australian Open 2026 as Cameron Norrie takes on Alexander Zverev with the winner to advance to the fourth round. The Brit had lost to Zverev in a final-set tiebreak when they previously met at the fourth round of this tournament in 2024. The very same year, Norrie also lost to Zverev in the third round of Wimbledon. Catch the live updates and scores from the men’s singles third-round clash on Friday, 23 January, at John Cain Arena, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Zverev 4-4 Norrie

Norrie shows his intent with a fist pump after nicking the first point on Zverev’s serve, but the German responds in style. An ace, a neat half-volley backhand, and another booming serve shut the door as Zverev holds comfortably.

Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Zverev makes comeback

Norrie races through three straight points but can’t make it count, as Zverev hangs tough and creates a fourth break point. This time the German converts, forcing an error to get on the board at 2-1.

Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Norrie Breaks

Norrie makes a flying start, breaking Zverev early with relentless aggression. Crisp backhands and a blistering forehand winner seal a stunning break for a 2–0 lead.

Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Pre-match Thoughts!

“So excited,” Norrie when asked about facing Zverev at the Australian Open again.

“He's one of the most consistent players on the tour. I think he loves playing me. Every time we play we have such high-level matches. He always beats me. The last maybe four or five times.

“We always have close sets, close matches. I played him fourth round here, lost 7-6 in the fifth. But he's one of the best competitors out there. I'm excited. I'm feeling good.”

Tags

