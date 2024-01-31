In search of their first victory of the season, Sylhet Strikers will take on Durdanto Dhaka on Monday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Both teams are at the bottom of the points table in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024. Durdanto are just above Strikers with a single win this season. (More Cricket News)
Sylhet Strikers will play against Durdanto Dhaka while Chattogram Challengers will take on Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 on Friday. Here are the live streaming, squad and other details of the match
Durdanto Dhaka registered their only win in the inaugural match of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 against last year's winners Comilla Victorians. They have been thrashed by Khulna Tigers by 10 wickets in their last outing. Whereas, last year's runner-ups Sylhet Strikers lost their recent match against Fortune Barishal by 49 runs.
In the next match of the day, Chattogram Challengers will face Comilla Victorians at the same venue. Challengers have been in good form and are currently in the second position in the points table. Their recent win came against Sylhet Strikers.
Defending champions Comilla Victorians will be eyeing a big win that will increase their net run rate as well. Imrul Kayes-led Victorians have Andre Russell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Johnson Charles and Litton Das in their squad. Naseem Shah will lead the bowling department.
Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka, BPL 2024 Squads:
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad
Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, BPL 2024 Squads:
Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Imran Uzzaman(w), Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom(c), Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Kusal Mendis, Shykat Ali, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib
Johnson Charles, Litton Das(w), Imrul Kayes(c), Towhid Hridoy, Khushdil Shah, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanvir Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Matthew Forde, Musfik Hasan, Rahkeem Cornwall
When will the Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka and Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?
The games will be played on Friday, February 2, 2024. The Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka match will commence at 1:00 PM IST, while the Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians game will start at 6:00 PM IST.
Where will the Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka and Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians matches be played?
Both the matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, Bangladesh.
Where will the Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka and Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians matches be live-streamed online?
The matches will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India.
Where will the Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka and Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians match be live telecast on TV?
Unfortunately, no TV channel will broadcast the games in India. In Pakistan, the matches will be broadcast on the Geo Super channel and in Bangladesh, GTV will telecast the games live.