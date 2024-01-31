Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka, Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Bangladesh Premier League 2024, Live Streaming:

When will the Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka and Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?

The games will be played on Friday, February 2, 2024. The Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka match will commence at 1:00 PM IST, while the Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians game will start at 6:00 PM IST.