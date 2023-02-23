Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Stephen Curry Resumes On-Court Work, Still Sidelined By Leg Injury

Stephen Curry Resumes On-Court Work, Still Sidelined By Leg Injury

Golden State Warriors said on Wednesday that Stephen Curry had another examination and “is making good progress.”

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is yet to recover from his left leg injury.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is yet to recover from his left leg injury. AP /File Photo

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 11:13 am

Stephen Curry has begun individual on-court workouts as he recovers from a left leg injury and will be re-evaluated in another week. (More Basketball News)

The Warriors said on Wednesday that Stephen Curry had another examination and “is making good progress.” The reigning NBA Finals MVP has missed the past five games after getting injured against Dallas on Feb. 4 in a collision while defending McKinley Wright IV as he drove to the basket. Wright’s knee hit Curry’s shin.

An MRI exam showed partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligament and interosseous membrane in his left leg. He also had a bruise.

He will continue to do his on-court progression. Before the All-Star break, Curry said because of the ligament damage it’s hard to know how long his healing will take.

He is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the defending champions.

Curry, who this past week attended a pair of Stanford women’s basketball games to support friend Cameron Brink and the women’s game, has sat out 19 games overall this season, 11 of those with a partially dislocated left shoulder.

