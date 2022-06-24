Friday, Jun 24, 2022
SL Vs AUS, Fifth T20, Toss And Playing XIs: Sri Lanka Opt To Bat First Against Australia

Sri Lanka have already won the T20 series having registered three back-to-back victories. Pramod Madushan is making his Sri Lanka debut.

Sri Lanka have made three changes in the fifth and final T20 against Australia. ICC

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 2:43 pm

Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat first against Australia in the fifth and final ODI in Colombo on Friday. Sri Lanka have already won the T20 series having won three back-to-back encounters.

Having already won the series, the hosts made three changes in the fifth T20 with Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga making way for Danushka Gunathalika, Dinesh Chandimal and Pramod Madushan.

Madushan is making his debut for Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Australia have brought in Josh Inglis in place of Travis Head.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

