Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Sergio Ramos Ends International Career After Call From Spain Coach

Home Sports

Sergio Ramos Ends International Career After Call From Spain Coach

The Paris Saint-Germain central defender said he wished he could have played more for the national team and that his time with “La Roja” would have ended in a better way.

Ramos' illustrious career includes two European titles (2008, 2010) and one FIFA WC (2012).
Ramos' illustrious career includes two European titles (2008, 2010) and one FIFA WC (2012). Twitter/FIFA

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 8:43 am

Spain veteran Sergio Ramos ended his international career on Thursday after being told by the new coach of the national team that Ramos was no longer in his plans. (More Football News)

In his farewell, Ramos criticized coach Luis de la Fuente for deciding not to pick him regardless of his future performances.

The Paris Saint-Germain central defender said he wished he could have played more for the national team and that his time with “La Roja” would have ended in a better way.

Related stories

England Football Team Drama At London's National Theatre; Joseph Fiennes To Portray Gareth Southgate

Qatar-Backed Paris Saint-Germain Still To Win Club Football's Biggest Prize - Champions League

China National Football President, Chen Xuyuan Arrested On Corruption Charges

“I think this trajectory deserved to end either through a personal decision or because my performance was not worthy of the national team anymore, not because of age or other reasons,” the 36-year-old Ramos said.

The former Real Madrid star said he “admired” and was “jealous” of veterans like Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Pepe, who are still thriving with their national teams.

Ramos had already been left out of the national team by former coach Luis Enrique, and did not make it to Spain’s World Cup squad in Qatar last year.

Ramos helped Spain win the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, and the World Cup in 2010.

Tags

Sports Sergio Ramos Spain National Football Team Football Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Spanish Football Euros Football: FIFA World Cup Real Madrid
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read