Sania Mirza 'Regrets' Retirement, Says She Made The Announcement Too Soon

Sania Mirza had made the retirement announcement after losing the Australian Open women's doubles first round with partner Nadiia Kichenok. They lost to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.

Sania Mirza is India's most accomplished woman tennis player. - File Photo

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 10:10 am

Hours after playing her final professional match at the Australian Open 2022, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Tuesday said she's "regretting" the decision to retire since she was being asked about it all the time. (More Tennis News)

Mirza, 35, recently announced that 2022 would be her last season. Her swansong appearance at the season-opening Grand Slam tournament ended with a quarterfinal loss to local pair Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles event in Melbourne.

"I am not actually thinking about that at every match to be honest very, I think that I made the announcement too soon to be very honest, I am kind of regretting it because that's all I am being asked right now," Mirza said when asked whether her outlook towards tennis and the Tour has changed considering it was her last season.

The 35-year-old, who is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies, was speaking on “Extraaa Serve’ on Sony Sports Network.

Mirza, who hails from Hyderabad, maintained that she plays tennis to win matches.

"I am playing tennis to win matches and until I play, I am going to try and win every match I play, so it (retirement) is not something that is on my mind constantly.

"I enjoy playing tennis, I have always enjoyed it, win or lose, and I still have the same outlook to it, I give my 100 (per cent), sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't but I am still in it 100 per cent for the rest of the year and I don't want to really think about what’s going to happen at the end of the year….," elaborated Mirza.       

On the game, which she and Ram lost, Sania said that it wasn’t the best of their matches.

"It happens, you don’t have a great day once in a while and it is unfortunate when it happens in a (Grand) Slam.

"But I guess we were not able to string it together, both of us and in the end, we were in it in the second set but we didn’t take our chances and that’s it, at least I could have played better, but that’s how it goes, it happens sometimes,” said Mirza.

Mirza on January 19 had announced that she will hang up her racquet at the end of 2022 season as her body was "wearing down" and the motivation and energy for everyday grind was not the same anymore.

She had made the retirement announcement after losing the Australian Open women's doubles first round with partner Nadiia Kichenok. They lost to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.

(With PTI inputs)

