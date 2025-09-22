Gary Rowett Hails Oxford United’s Performance After 3-1 Triumph Against Bristol City

Gary Rowett praised Oxford United’s performance after their 3-1 victory over Bristol City, marking their first Championship win of the season. The manager highlighted the team’s improvements and growing confidence on the pitch

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gary Rowett Hails Oxford United’s Performance After 3-1 Triumph Against Bristol City
Oxford United boss Gary Rowett
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oxford United secured their first Championship win of the season, beating Bristol City 3-1

  • Manager Gary Rowett praised the team’s improvements and overall performance

  • The victory boosts confidence as Oxford looks to build momentum in the league

Gary Rowett was quick to applaud his Oxford United side for their recent improvements after overcoming Bristol City 3-1 for their first Championship win of the season. 

Rowett's team opened their second-tier campaign with three consecutive defeats, but they have since gone three games unbeaten to pull themselves out of the relegation zone. 

The U's got themselves ahead through Nik Prelec in the 19th minute on Sunday at Ashton Gate, before Przemyslaw Placheta doubled the visitors' advantage in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. 

Anis Mehmeti's goal eight minutes after the restart sparked the Robins into life, but Greg Leigh sealed the win late on after diverting Brian De Keersmaecker's free-kick home. 

It marked Bristol City's first defeat of the campaign, and they could hardly complain after registering an expected goals (xG) total of 1.18 from their 12 shots, with only two on target. 

Oxford, meanwhile, will now look to build on this win at home to surprise strugglers Sheffield United next Saturday, though Rowett acknowledged his side must continue learning. 

"I thought in the first half we were outstanding. We started the season poorly, but we built on the second half against Coventry and first half against Leicester," Rowett said. 

Related Content
Related Content

"We've taken that into today and showed a little bit more confidence, created some really good moments, had to ride a few moments defensively.

"I felt as though we gave them one or two moments easily, but we managed to get blocks in and the like.

"We more than deserved it today. I thought it was a good all-round performance."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma Blaze As IND Win By Six Wickets

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Continues Incredible Wicket-Taking Streak Against PAK

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Smashes Afridi’s Perfect First-Ball Record – Watch

  4. Saim Ayub’s Poor Batting Form Raises Big Questions Before India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: High-Stakes Dubai Clash Amid Drama And Billion-Rupee Rivalry

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 PM Today, September 21

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  4. Vaishnaw Marks Bullet Train Tunnel Breakthrough, Confirms Phase One Launch In 2027

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  2. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  3. Trump Warns Afghanistan Of 'Bad Things' If Bagram Air Base Not Returned To US

  4. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  5. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn