Gary Rowett Hails Oxford United’s Performance After 3-1 Triumph Against Bristol City

Gary Rowett was quick to applaud his Oxford United side for their recent improvements after overcoming Bristol City 3-1 for their first Championship win of the season.
Rowett's team opened their second-tier campaign with three consecutive defeats, but they have since gone three games unbeaten to pull themselves out of the relegation zone.
The U's got themselves ahead through Nik Prelec in the 19th minute on Sunday at Ashton Gate, before Przemyslaw Placheta doubled the visitors' advantage in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.
Anis Mehmeti's goal eight minutes after the restart sparked the Robins into life, but Greg Leigh sealed the win late on after diverting Brian De Keersmaecker's free-kick home.
It marked Bristol City's first defeat of the campaign, and they could hardly complain after registering an expected goals (xG) total of 1.18 from their 12 shots, with only two on target.
Oxford, meanwhile, will now look to build on this win at home to surprise strugglers Sheffield United next Saturday, though Rowett acknowledged his side must continue learning.
"I thought in the first half we were outstanding. We started the season poorly, but we built on the second half against Coventry and first half against Leicester," Rowett said.
"We've taken that into today and showed a little bit more confidence, created some really good moments, had to ride a few moments defensively.
"I felt as though we gave them one or two moments easily, but we managed to get blocks in and the like.
"We more than deserved it today. I thought it was a good all-round performance."