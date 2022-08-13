Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Ross Taylor Reveals A Rajasthan Royals Owner Slapped Him Three-Four Times During 2011 IPL

Former New Zealand batting great, Ross Taylor, recalled the slapping incident in his autobiography named Black & White’. Taylor was playing for Rajasthan Royals during 2011 IPL.    

Ross Taylor retired from international cricket after playing 450 games for New Zealand.
Ross Taylor retired from international cricket after playing 450 games for New Zealand. ICC

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 11:02 pm

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has made a shocking revelation when he recalled of being slapped three four times by one of the Rajasthan Royals owners during the Indian Premier League in 2011. (More Cricket News)

Taylor, who retired from international cricket a couple of months ago, was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad from 2008 to 2010 before moving to Rajasthan Royals. He was there for a season and then went on to represent Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils).

In his autobiography titled ‘Black & White’, Taylor remembered the treatment he received after getting out for a duck in a steep chase against King XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He also wrote that the slaps weren’t hard but also mentioned he was not sure if ‘it was entirely play-acting’.

“Rajasthan played Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. The chase was 195, I was lbw for a duck and we didn't get close,” Taylor was quoted in his autobiography by stuff.co.nz. “Afterwards, the team, support staff and management were in the bar on the top floor of the hotel.

“Liz Hurley was there with Warnie,” he continued. “One of the Royals owners said to me, ‘Ross, we didn’t pay you a million dollars to get a duck’ and slapped me across the face three or four times,” Taylor, who played 450 games for New Zealand across formats, revealed.

“He was laughing and they weren't hard slaps but I'm not sure that it was entirely play-acting. Under the circumstances I wasn't going to make an issue of it, but I couldn't imagine it happening in many professional sporting environments,” Taylor added.

