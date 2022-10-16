Richarlison’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Dreams In Jeopardy After Suffering Calf Injury Against Everton

Richarlison faces a race to be fit for the FIFA World Cup 2022 after suffering a calf injury in Tottenham Hotspur’s win against Everton on Saturday in English Premier League. The Brazil international was tearful as he admitted his ‘dream’ of playing in Qatar was now in serious jeopardy. (More Football News)

The forward was forced off in the 52nd minute of Tottenham’s 2-0 win and was later seen on crutches. “It’s kind of hard to say because it’s close to the realization of my dream,” Richarlison told ESPN Brazil. “I’ve already suffered a similar injury to this but I hope it can heal as soon as possible.

“The last time when I was at Everton, I was out of action for about two months.” Richarlison was expected to be part of Brazil head coach Tite’s squad for the World Cup, which will be named at the beginning of November.

“For sure against Manchester United he’s out (on Wednesday),” Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said. “I think he needs a bit of time to recover. It’s a pity because we are talking about a player who gives us a lot of quality, but is also strong and improves our intensity.”

Reece James Vows To Fight On

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Reece James has vowed to fight on after almost certainly being ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury. Tests have confirmed the England star faces an eight-week lay-off while he receives specialist treatment on the damage sustained in the UEFA Champions League game against AC Milan on Tuesday.

The tournament in Qatar kicks off in just over one month’s time on November 20 - but James issued a defiant message on social media on Saturday night. “The race against time is on… But we won’t give up,” he tweeted.

Chelsea and England were hopeful James’ injury was not as serious as first feared. But subsequent examinations have confirmed he faces a lengthy period out of action. “After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks,” Chelsea said.