Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Raphinha Set To Join Barcelona After La Liga Giants Reach Deal With Leeds United

Playmaker Raphinha made his Brazil national team debut last year and is set to make the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Raphinha joined Leeds United in 2020 and quickly became a key player in Marcelo Bielsa's squad.Raphi
Raphinha joined Leeds United in 2020 and quickly became a key player in Marcelo Bielsa's squad.Raphi Twitter (@FabrizioRomano)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 8:36 pm

Barcelona announced Wednesday they have reached a deal to sign Leeds United playmaker Raphinha and will also keep France forward Ousmane Dembele at the club. The agreement to sign Brazil international Raphinha was pending the 25-year-old winger passing a medical. (More Football News)

Leeds also confirmed it had reached an agreement in principle with Barcelona. Barcelona president Joan Laporta also said the club is keeping Dembele, who is expected to have his contract extended until the end of 2024. Dembélé performed well this past season after refusing to leave on a loan.

Laporta did not answer questions on whether Barcelona was still trying to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Laporta said recently that Barcelona had made an offer for the striker.

The Catalan club has been recovering after enduring a dire financial situation prompted by the pandemic with past club officials also blamed for poor administration.

Related stories

Tottenham Hotspur Transfers: Spurs Add Clement Lenglet From Barcelona; Sell Steven Bergwijn To Ajax

Barcelona Transfers: Franck Kessie Joins La Liga Giants After Stint With AC Milan

Shakira And Gerard Pique Break-up: Barcelona Footballer 'Persona Non Grata' In Columbia

Financial details of the Raphinha transfer were not immediately disclosed, but local media said Barcelona would pay nearly 60 million euros ($60 million) plus add-ons.

Barcelona called Raphinha a player who is “excellent in one on ones, with taking on defenders a key part of his game.” It called him a “difference-maker.” Raphinha made his debut with Brazil's national team last year and is set to make the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Raphinha moved from Brazil to Europe early in his career, joining Portuguese club Vitória Guimarães before moving to Sporting Lisbon for 6.5 million euros in 2018. He went to Rennes for 21 million euros in 2019, then joined Leeds a year later and quickly became a key player in Marcelo Bielsa's squad.

TRINCAO TO SPORTING LISBON

Barcelona said they sent Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao on a one-year loan deal to Sporting Lisbon. The deal includes an option for Sporting to keep the 22-year-old player. Trincao joined Barcelona from Braga in 2020 but struggled to make an impact, scoring three goals and earning two assists in 42 matches before being loaned to Wolverhampton last season.

Tags

Sports Football Raphinha Leeds United FC Barcelona La Liga Brazil National Football Team 2022 FIFA World Cup Ousmane Dembele
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read