Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Semifinal: Kumar Kartikeya Takes 5/67 As Madhya Pradesh Make Final After 23 Years

Chasing a victory target of 350, Bengal were all out for 175, thanks to Kumar Kartikeya’s heroics with the ball. He finished with match figures of 8/128 for Madhya Pradesh.

Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Semifinal: Kumar Kartikeya Takes 5/67 As Madhya Pradesh Make Final After 23 Years
Kumar Kartikeya is congratulated by his Madhya Pradesh teammates after taking a Bengal wicket. Kumar BCCI Domestic

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 5:15 pm

Bengal needed 350 runs to win a tough semifinal but left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya bowled out an under-pressure team to exactly half of the target to take Madhya Pradesh to Ranji Trophy final after 23 years. (More Cricket News)

Kartikeya, who has been impressive in an otherwise disastrous IPL 2022 campaign for Mumbai Indians, bowled 32 overs out of the 65.2 overs that Bengal faced to make 175. His final figures read 32-10-67-5 for a match haul of 8 for 128.

It wasn't the defeat that will hurt Bengal but the manner in which they lost would hurt them the most. It was an abject surrender. Kartikeya actually played with the opposition batters' minds and even their top-scoring skipper, Abhimanyu Easwaran (78), looked beaten from the start.

It was evident when Abhishek Raman, who bagged a pair, forgot to take guard on Friday afternoon. On Saturday morning, Anushtup Majumdar suddenly realised that he has forgotten to wear his thigh guard.

Related stories

Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Semifinal: Rajat Patidar’s Unbeaten Fifty Puts Madhya Pradesh In Driver's Seat Vs Bengal

Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Semifinal: Mumbai In Complete Command, Take First Innings Lead Vs Uttar Pradesh

It was nervousness as he edged the first delivery without showing any footwork. It was a delivery that he would have left on any other day. Easwaran seemed too intent to impress the troika of national selectors, present to watch the match, rather than trying to be counter offensive.

An innings that could make him a worthy contender for a spot in the Test team. Easwaran certainly lacks the ability to win tough games. He quietly accumulated runs but not for once did it seem that he is going for the chase.

Once Kartikeya knocked his off stump back with a delivery that kept a touch low, the writing was on the wall. Sayan Sekhar Mondal had a match he would like to forget in a hurry. Bengal added 79 runs to their overnight score of 96 for 4 and with 83 overs set to be bowled, Kartikeya and MP wrapped it up in just 28.2 overs.

“It's Manoj's dismissal last evening that was the turning point,” admitted MP coach Chandrakant Pandit, the man who incidentally was skipper when the team last played the finals in the 1998-99 season.

No wonder, the players that impressed the national selectors were Kartikeya and Rajat Patidar. It was some sight as their teammates curiously watched from the dressing room door seeing chief selector Chetan Sharma speak to the duo.

Tags

Sports Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Cricket Association Of Bengal Kumar Kartikeya Mumbai Indians Abhimanyu Easwaran Manoj Tiwary Anushtup Majumdar Cricket Rajat Patidar Chetan Sharma
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read