Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
PT Usha Set To Get Elected As Indian Olympic Association Chief Unopposed

Usha will become the first woman president of IOA, as she emerged as the lone candidate for the top post.

P.T. Usha has won 4 Asian Gold medals and 7 Silver medals. File Photo

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 6:57 pm

The legendary PT Usha is set to become the first woman president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as she emerged as the lone candidate for the top post for the December 10 elections. (More Sports News)

The 58-year-old Usha, a multiple Asian Games gold medallists and a fourth-place finisher in the 1984 Olympics 400m hurdles final, filed her nomination papers for the top job on Sunday, along with 14 others from her team for the various posts.

The deadline to file nomination papers for the IOA elections ended on Sunday. IOA elections returning officer Umesh Sinha did not receive any nominations on Friday and Saturday, but 24 candidates filed nominations for various posts on Sunday.

There will be contests for one post of vice president (female), joint secretary (female). There were 12 candidates in the fray for four executive council members.

The IOA polls will be held to elect one president, one senior vice-president, two vice-presidents (one male and one female), one treasurer, two joint secretaries (one male and one female), six other Executive Council members, out of which two (one male and one female) shall be from the elected SOMs.

Two members of the Executive Council (one male and one female) will be the Athletes' Commission representatives.

