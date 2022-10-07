Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23: Dabang Delhi Thrash U Mumba 41-27

Dabang Delhi kicked things off in the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League with a convincing victory over U Mumba.

Skipper Naveen Kumar racked up 13 points as he led his side to a much-deserved victory.
Updated: 07 Oct 2022 10:03 pm

Captain Naveen Kumar racked up 13 points as Dabang Delhi KC thrashed U Mumba 41-27 in the opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Friday. (More Sports News)
    
Delhi earned the momentum as Naveen pulled off a flurry of fantastic raids. He was backed up brilliantly by defenders Vishal and Sandeep Dhull as Delhi inflicted an 'All Out' to take a massive lead at 11-9 in the 9th minute. 
    
Naveen continued to step on the pedal to help Delhi widen the lead at 14-5. The Dabang Delhi KC defense unit led by Krishan kept tackling U Mumba raiders as Delhi led at 19-10 at half-time.
    
U Mumba showed a bit more urgency in the second half with Ashish picking up some crucial raid points and Kiran Magar pulling off a couple of brilliant tackles, but the Naveen Express kept raging on and kept Delhi in the lead at 28-20 in the 31st minute.     
    
With only three U Mumba members on the mat, Naveen effected a multi-point raid and recorded his first Super 10 of the season. Moments later, Delhi inflicted another ALL OUT and led comfortably at 33-21. 

Delhi sealed the fate of the match when they attained a massive 12-point lead in the 40th minute. Naveen continued to pick up raid points as Dabang Delhi KC eventually walked off the mat as winners.

