Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Premier League 2021-22: Christian Eriksen Receives Warm Welcome From Brentford Fans

Christian Eriksen has signed a six-month deal with Brentford. He is expected to make his debut at Arsenal next Saturday.

Brentford's Christian Eriksen gestures as he walks at Brentford Community stadium ahead of EPL game. AP

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 3:34 pm

Christian Eriksen got the biggest cheer of the day at Brentford on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Denmark international was introduced to the team’s supporters on the field ahead of kickoff for the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

Eriksen, who has signed a six-month deal with Brentford, is expected to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday before a potential debut at Arsenal next Saturday.

On the evidence of Brentford’s display against Palace, that first appearance cannot come too soon with the match crying out for a player of Eriksen’s creativity and craft.

Brentford did at least end a run of five straight losses with a point that lifted the team seven points clear of the relegation zone. It has, though, played more games than all of the teams below.

Palace was still searching for its first league win of 2022.

The hosts looked the most likely to make the breakthrough, with Christian Norgaard firing over early on before Rico Henry’s drive was deflected over by Joachim Andersen.

Tags

Sports Football EPL 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) Brentford Christian Eriksen Crystal Palace London
