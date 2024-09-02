India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Medal Rush In Badminton Likely; Sumit Antil To Defend Javelin Throw Title

Indian para shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan will fight for the mixed doubles bronze medal alongside Sivarajan Solaimalai at the Paris Paralympics today (September 2). Photo: X/Nithya Sre Sivan

Welcome to our live Paralympics coverage on Monday (September 2), the fifth day of the Paris Games. Expect a flurry of para badminton medals today, with as many as six Indians in podium contention in the sport. Later in the day, star javelin thrower Sumit Antil will defend his title, while archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar will compete in the mixed team event quarter-finals. Follow live scores and updates from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, right here

2 Sept 2024, 10:24:12 am IST Day 5 India Schedule At Glance #ParisParalympics2024 Day 5⃣



A day packed with medal🎖️ matches for #TeamIndia🇮🇳 at the #Paralympics as the contingent looks to end their #Badminton🏸 journey on a high!



World record holder Deepthi Jeevanji is also in action in the 400 m T20!#Cheer4Bharat and watch Day 5⃣ on… pic.twitter.com/5MrZ004MYG — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 1, 2024

2 Sept 2024, 10:22:00 am IST Indians In Action Today - September 2 (Timings in IST) 12:30 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat

13:35 - Para Athletics - Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final - Yogesh Kathuniya

Not before 13:40 - Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SH6 Bronze Medal Match - Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan/Rina Marlina (INA)

Not before 15:30 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match - Nitesh Kumar vs Daniel Bethell (GBR)

16:30 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Rapid - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat

20:00 onwards - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Gold Medal Match - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Yang Qiu Xia (CHN)

20:00 onwards - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Bronze Medal Match - Manisha Ramadass vs Catherine Rosengren (DEN)

20:15 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Final - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat (Subject to qualification)

20:40 - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Quarterfinals - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar vs To be decided

21:40 onwards - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Semifinals - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification)

21:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal Match - Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (FRA)

21:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match - Suhas Yathiraj vs Fredy Setiawan (INA)

22:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final - Sumit Antil, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sandeep

22:34 - Para Athletics - Women’s Discus Throw - F53 Final - Kanchan Lakhani

22:35 onwards - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Medal Rounds - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification)

Not before 23:50 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SH6 Bronze Medal Match - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Rina Marlina (INA)

23:50 - Para Athletics - Women’s 400m - T20 Round 1 - Deepthi Jeevanji

2 Sept 2024, 10:01:34 am IST India At Paris Paralympics, Day 4 Recap India's medal count at the Paris Paralympics reached seven on Sunday, September 1, day 4, with at least three silver medals already secured for the following day. The team's strong performance has set them up for more success in the days to come, and there are several exciting matches to look forward to on September 2. Paris Paralympics Day 4: Who Won Yesterday? Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Tally BY Outlook Sports Desk