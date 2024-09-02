India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Medal Rush In Badminton Likely; Sumit Antil To Defend Javelin Throw Title

Day 5 India Schedule At Glance
Indians In Action Today - September 2 (Timings in IST)
12:30 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat
13:35 - Para Athletics - Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final - Yogesh Kathuniya
Not before 13:40 - Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SH6 Bronze Medal Match - Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan/Rina Marlina (INA)
Not before 15:30 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match - Nitesh Kumar vs Daniel Bethell (GBR)
16:30 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Rapid - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat
20:00 onwards - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Gold Medal Match - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Yang Qiu Xia (CHN)
20:00 onwards - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Bronze Medal Match - Manisha Ramadass vs Catherine Rosengren (DEN)
20:15 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Final - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat (Subject to qualification)
20:40 - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Quarterfinals - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar vs To be decided
21:40 onwards - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Semifinals - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification)
21:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal Match - Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (FRA)
21:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match - Suhas Yathiraj vs Fredy Setiawan (INA)
22:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final - Sumit Antil, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sandeep
22:34 - Para Athletics - Women’s Discus Throw - F53 Final - Kanchan Lakhani
22:35 onwards - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Medal Rounds - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification)
Not before 23:50 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SH6 Bronze Medal Match - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Rina Marlina (INA)
23:50 - Para Athletics - Women’s 400m - T20 Round 1 - Deepthi Jeevanji
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 4 Recap
India's medal count at the Paris Paralympics reached seven on Sunday, September 1, day 4, with at least three silver medals already secured for the following day. The team's strong performance has set them up for more success in the days to come, and there are several exciting matches to look forward to on September 2.
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: When Will Action Start?
It is truly an action-packed Monday for the Indian contingent in Paris, with lots of podium finishes in sight. The day begins with Nihal Singh and Amir Bhat competing in the P3 mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification precision round at 12:30pm IST. You can check out the full India schedule for the day HERE.