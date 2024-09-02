Sports

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Medal Rush In Badminton Likely; Sumit Antil To Defend Javelin Throw Title

Follow the live scores and Indian-event updates from the fifth day of Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

2 September 2024
Indian para shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan will fight for the mixed doubles bronze medal alongside Sivarajan Solaimalai at the Paris Paralympics today (September 2). Photo: X/Nithya Sre Sivan
Welcome to our live Paralympics coverage on Monday (September 2), the fifth day of the Paris Games. Expect a flurry of para badminton medals today, with as many as six Indians in podium contention in the sport. Later in the day, star javelin thrower Sumit Antil will defend his title, while archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar will compete in the mixed team event quarter-finals. Follow live scores and updates from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, right here
Day 5 India Schedule At Glance

Indians In Action Today - September 2 (Timings in IST)

  • 12:30 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat

  • 13:35 - Para Athletics - Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final - Yogesh Kathuniya

  • Not before 13:40 - Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SH6 Bronze Medal Match - Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan/Rina Marlina (INA)

  • Not before 15:30 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match - Nitesh Kumar vs Daniel Bethell (GBR)

  • 16:30 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Rapid - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat

  • 20:00 onwards - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Gold Medal Match - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Yang Qiu Xia (CHN)

  • 20:00 onwards - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Bronze Medal Match - Manisha Ramadass vs Catherine Rosengren (DEN)

  • 20:15 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Final - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat (Subject to qualification)

  • 20:40 - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Quarterfinals - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar vs To be decided

  • 21:40 onwards - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Semifinals - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification)

  • 21:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal Match - Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (FRA)

  • 21:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match - Suhas Yathiraj vs Fredy Setiawan (INA)

  • 22:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final - Sumit Antil, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sandeep

  • 22:34 - Para Athletics - Women’s Discus Throw - F53 Final - Kanchan Lakhani

  • 22:35 onwards - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Medal Rounds - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification)

  • Not before 23:50 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SH6 Bronze Medal Match - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Rina Marlina (INA)

  • 23:50 - Para Athletics - Women’s 400m - T20 Round 1 - Deepthi Jeevanji

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 4 Recap

India's medal count at the Paris Paralympics reached seven on Sunday, September 1, day 4, with at least three silver medals already secured for the following day. The team's strong performance has set them up for more success in the days to come, and there are several exciting matches to look forward to on September 2.

Preethi Pal clinched a bronze medal in the final of the women's 200m T35. - X/ @bindasbhidu
Paris Paralympics Day 4: Who Won Yesterday? Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Tally

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: When Will Action Start?

It is truly an action-packed Monday for the Indian contingent in Paris, with lots of podium finishes in sight. The day begins with Nihal Singh and Amir Bhat competing in the P3 mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification precision round at 12:30pm IST. You can check out the full India schedule for the day HERE.

