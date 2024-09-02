Other Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 4: Who Won Yesterday? Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Tally

Check out India's medalist as well as all those who won a medal at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024 on September 1, Sunday

Preethi-Pal
Preethi Pal clinched a bronze medal in the final of the women's 200m T35. Photo: X/ @bindasbhidu
info_icon

India's medal count at the Paris Paralympics reached seven on Sunday, September 1, day 4, with at least three silver medals already secured for the following day. The team's strong performance has set them up for more success in the days to come, and there are several exciting matches to look forward to on September 2. (Paralympics 2024 Full Coverage | More Sports News)

On day four of the Paralympics in Paris 2024, Nishad Kumar fetched India its seventh medal when he successfully managed to finish second in the final of the men's high jump T47 event. On the other hand, Preethi Pal clinched a bronze medal in the final of the women's 200m T35.

Pal's medal was historic one as she became the first-ever Indian woman track and field athlete to win multiple medals at either the Paralympics or Olympics.

India's Preethi Pal who won a bronze at the Paris Paralympics 2024. - PCI
Preethi Pal Finishes 3rd In 200m T35 Final To Claim Historic Second Bronze At Paris Paralympics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

That's not all: three Indian shuttlers have at least a silver each: Nitesh Kumar and Suhas Yathiraj by entering the finals of Men's SL3 and Men's SL4 categories respectively, and Thulasimathi Murugesan by reaching the final of the Women's Singles SU5 category.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam, who lost the SL4 semifinal to compatriot Suhas, will compete for bronze. Manisha Ramadass, who lost to Thulasimathi Murugesan in the women's singles SU5 semifinal, will also play for bronze. India's overall medal count at the Paris 2024 Paralympics has reached seven.

In overall medal tally China are leading with 71 medals, Great Britain are second with 43 medals and third on the list is team USA with 27 medals. India stands 27th with seven medals.

Check out all the medal winners at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024 on Day 4 (September 1, Sunday) HERE.

All the events featuring India athletes at the Paris Paralympics Day 4 will be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channels. The events will be available to live stream on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Architect Bangladesh's Stunning Series Win Over Pakistan - In Pics
  2. Bangladesh's First-Ever Test Series Win Over Pakistan: Data Debrief
  3. World Test Championship Final Venue And Dates Announced - Check Details Here
  4. All-Round Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan In Their Own Backyard, Seal Historic Test Series Sweep
  5. Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'
Football News
  1. Didier Deschamps On Kylian Mbappe: 'Not Relieved, Knew He Would Regain Scoring Touch'
  2. Premier League: Bruno Fernandes 'Perfectly Aware' Manchester United Not Title Contenders
  3. 'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement
  4. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
  5. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics
  2. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
  5. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amanatullah Khan Sent To 4-Day Custody, ED Alleges AAP MLA Dealt With 'Tainted' Money
  2. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill | What Are The Key Features
  3. Judicial System 'Grossly Injudicious': SC On Woman's 3-Decade-Long Fight Against Divorce
  4. Sandip Ghosh Sent To 8-Day CBI Custody In RG Kar Medical College Financial Irregularities Case
  5. Gwalior: Patient Dies Due To Fire In Hospital's AC Unit, Claims Family; Management Denies Charge
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About
  2. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  3. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
  4. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  5. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
World News
  1. What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About
  2. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  3. Russian Strike Leaves 41 People Dead, 180 Wounded In Ukraine's Poltava: Ukranian President Zelenskyy
  4. France: Man Accused Of Drugging His Wife, Arranging 72 Men Online Over Years To Rape Her
  5. Turkey To Apply For BRICS Membership As It Eyes Ties Beyond The West
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Avani Advances To Final, Mona Misses Qualification; Pooja Enters Quarters In Archery