Paris Paralympics Day 4: Who Won Yesterday? Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Tally

India's medal count at the Paris Paralympics reached seven on Sunday, September 1, day 4, with at least three silver medals already secured for the following day. The team's strong performance has set them up for more success in the days to come, and there are several exciting matches to look forward to on September 2.
On day four of the Paralympics in Paris 2024, Nishad Kumar fetched India its seventh medal when he successfully managed to finish second in the final of the men's high jump T47 event. On the other hand, Preethi Pal clinched a bronze medal in the final of the women's 200m T35.
Pal's medal was historic one as she became the first-ever Indian woman track and field athlete to win multiple medals at either the Paralympics or Olympics.
That's not all: three Indian shuttlers have at least a silver each: Nitesh Kumar and Suhas Yathiraj by entering the finals of Men's SL3 and Men's SL4 categories respectively, and Thulasimathi Murugesan by reaching the final of the Women's Singles SU5 category.
On the other hand, Sukant Kadam, who lost the SL4 semifinal to compatriot Suhas, will compete for bronze. Manisha Ramadass, who lost to Thulasimathi Murugesan in the women's singles SU5 semifinal, will also play for bronze. India's overall medal count at the Paris 2024 Paralympics has reached seven.
In overall medal tally China are leading with 71 medals, Great Britain are second with 43 medals and third on the list is team USA with 27 medals. India stands 27th with seven medals.
