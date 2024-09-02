Other Sports

India Vs Italy Mixed Team Archery Highlights, Paris Paralympics 2024: Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Pair Claim Bronze Medal

India's mixed compound archery team consisting of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar won bronze medal. Follow the highlights of their match here

Tejas Rane
2 September 2024
Indian pair of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar in action. JioCinema
Indian archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar have won bronze in mixed team compound open in Paralympics after beating Italy 156-155. The top seeds and world record holders had earlier lost their semi-final tie via shootoff to the Iranian pair by 18.2mm. Follow live coverage of their match here
LIVE UPDATES

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE

Welcome to the live coverage of the mixed team compound archery event at the Paris Paralympics. The top seeds and world record holders Indian pair of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar will be in action first up in the quarterfinal. Both of could not fetch a medal in the individual event and would be gunning to make amends today.

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: Time

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar will be in action at 8:40 PM IST. They will face Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang in the mixed team compound open quarterfinals.

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: INA Opponents Struggling

Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang are really below-par in this quarter-final clash.

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: After 2 Ends

India's Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar lead Indonesia's 76-68 after 2 Series.

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: Scoring System

As per the rule here, each archer will be given a chance to shoot twice during the an end. There are four ends.

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: After 3 Ends

Indian pair still lead by 114-105.

After 3 Ends
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: After 4 Ends

India are through to the semis. They beat the Indonesian pair, 154-143.

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: Sheetal-Rakesh Beat Indonesia’s Ken-Audi

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar are in the semis.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: IND Duo Face IRN Pair

The Indian pair take on Islamic Republic of Iran’s Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nori.

The semifinal will take place at 9:40 PM IST.

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: Who Is Sheetal Devi?

Sheetal, 17, was born in 2007 with phocomelia, a rare congenital disorder leading to underdeveloped limbs. The condition resulted in her arms not fully forming.

Here's Barcelona defender and French footballer, Jules Kounde tweeting about Devi on his X handle:

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: Semi-Final Clash About To Start

Indian pair to lock horns against Iran's Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nori.

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After End 1

India- 39

Iran- 38

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After End 2

India- 76

Iran- 75

Para Archery
Para Archery Olympics

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After End 3

India- 113

Iran- 113

Indian archers - India- 39 (Rakesh-10,9 ; Sheetal-9,9)

As commentators point out on-air, if it is tied, it will be a shoot-off!

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After End 4

And we have a shoot-off!

India- 152

Iran- 152

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: Shoot-Off

India lose in shoot-off. India misses final by 18.2mm

Indian pair lose in shoot-off
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: Bronze Medal

India are still in a chance to win a medal albeit a bronze. That will take place at 10:35 PM IST. The loser of the 2nd semi-final between Italy and Great Britain awaits.

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: Bronze Medal

India to take on Italy in the bronze medal match.

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: Bronze Medal

Here come the Indian and Italian archers.

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After 1 End

IND - 38

ITA - 40

India: 38 (Rakesh 10, 9 ; Sheetal 10,9)

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After 2 End

IND - 78

ITA - 78

India: 40 (Rakesh X, 10; Sheetal 10, 10)

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After 3 End

IND - 116

ITA - 117

India: 38 (Rakesh 10 9; Sheetal 9, X)

Italians are on fire in this bronze medal match. Indians need some luck (from up above) to get a hold of this game. Or else, the Italians will walk away with the bronze.

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After 4 End

Wow, are we having another shoot-off?

No we do not, and India have won a bronze!!!!

India: 39 (Rakesh 10, 10; Sheetal 9*, 10)

Italy: 18 (Bonacina 9, 10; Sarti 9, 10)

That 9* is finally converted to 10 and India have won the bronze.

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: India Win Bronze

India win bronze in para-archery mixed compound
With 'Desi Boyz' track blurting in the background, let's give credit to the Italians. What a show they put on. It was so tight.

Sheetal becomes second armless archer to win medals at the Paris Paralympics.

What a moment for the 17-year-old!

