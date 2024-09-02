India's mixed compound archery team consisting of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar won bronze medal. Follow the highlights of their match here

Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE
Welcome to the live coverage of the mixed team compound archery event at the Paris Paralympics. The top seeds and world record holders Indian pair of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar will be in action first up in the quarterfinal. Both of could not fetch a medal in the individual event and would be gunning to make amends today.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: Time
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar will be in action at 8:40 PM IST. They will face Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang in the mixed team compound open quarterfinals.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: INA Opponents Struggling
Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang are really below-par in this quarter-final clash.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: After 2 Ends
India's Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar lead Indonesia's 76-68 after 2 Series.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: Scoring System
As per the rule here, each archer will be given a chance to shoot twice during the an end. There are four ends.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: After 3 Ends
Indian pair still lead by 114-105.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: After 4 Ends
India are through to the semis. They beat the Indonesian pair, 154-143.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: Sheetal-Rakesh Beat Indonesia’s Ken-Audi
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: IND Duo Face IRN Pair
The Indian pair take on Islamic Republic of Iran’s Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nori.
The semifinal will take place at 9:40 PM IST.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery Live Updates: Who Is Sheetal Devi?
Sheetal, 17, was born in 2007 with phocomelia, a rare congenital disorder leading to underdeveloped limbs. The condition resulted in her arms not fully forming.
Here's Barcelona defender and French footballer, Jules Kounde tweeting about Devi on his X handle:
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: Semi-Final Clash About To Start
Indian pair to lock horns against Iran's Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nori.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After End 1
India- 39
Iran- 38
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After End 2
India- 76
Iran- 75
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After End 3
India- 113
Iran- 113
Indian archers - India- 39 (Rakesh-10,9 ; Sheetal-9,9)
As commentators point out on-air, if it is tied, it will be a shoot-off!
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After End 4
And we have a shoot-off!
India- 152
Iran- 152
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: Shoot-Off
India lose in shoot-off. India misses final by 18.2mm
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: Bronze Medal
India are still in a chance to win a medal albeit a bronze. That will take place at 10:35 PM IST. The loser of the 2nd semi-final between Italy and Great Britain awaits.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: Bronze Medal
India to take on Italy in the bronze medal match.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: Bronze Medal
Here come the Indian and Italian archers.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After 1 End
IND - 38
ITA - 40
India: 38 (Rakesh 10, 9 ; Sheetal 10,9)
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After 2 End
IND - 78
ITA - 78
India: 40 (Rakesh X, 10; Sheetal 10, 10)
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After 3 End
IND - 116
ITA - 117
India: 38 (Rakesh 10 9; Sheetal 9, X)
Italians are on fire in this bronze medal match. Indians need some luck (from up above) to get a hold of this game. Or else, the Italians will walk away with the bronze.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: After 4 End
Wow, are we having another shoot-off?
No we do not, and India have won a bronze!!!!
India: 39 (Rakesh 10, 10; Sheetal 9*, 10)
Italy: 18 (Bonacina 9, 10; Sarti 9, 10)
That 9* is finally converted to 10 and India have won the bronze.
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Archery LIVE Score, Paris Paralympics 2024: India Win Bronze
With 'Desi Boyz' track blurting in the background, let's give credit to the Italians. What a show they put on. It was so tight.
What a moment for the 17-year-old!