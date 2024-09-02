Indian Badminton At Paris Paralympics, Live Updates: Nithya Sre-S. Solaimalai To Commence Medal Quest

Who Is Nithya Sre Sivan?
Nithya Sre Sivan's journey to the Paris 2024 Paralympics has been marked by unwavering determination and exceptional talent. Despite facing physical challenges, she has consistently excelled in the world of para-badminton.
Her bronze medal victories at the 2022 Asian Para Games were a testament to her skill and dedication. These achievements not only brought her recognition on a national and international level but also inspired countless others to pursue their dreams, regardless of obstacles.
How did Nithya Sre Sivan and Sivarajan Solaimalai Reach The Bronze Match?
Indian para-shuttlers Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan fell short of the gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, losing to the American duo of Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon in the mixed doubles SH6 semifinal.
Indian Badminton At Paris Paralympics, LIVE Updates: When Do Matches Start?
The first of seven medal matches involving Indian para badminton players will be the mixed doubles bronze play-off between Nithya Sre Sivan/Sivarajan Solaimalai and Indonesia's Rina Marlina/Subhan Subhan. The match is scheduled to begin roughly around 1:40pm IST, depending on when the previous matches on court end.